Rybakina routs Swiatek 6-2, 6-2 to reach Indian Wells final

Swiatek had won 10 straight matches in the desert until being stopped by Rybakina's powerful groundstrokes that repeatedly rushed Swiatek and forced her into uncharacteristic errors.

Swiatek double-faulted to lose the first set. Then she fell behind 5-0 in the second before rallying to win two games.

Sabalenka, the Australian Open champion, improved to 17-1 this year.

She leads Rybakina 4-0 in their career meetings, but all four have gone to a deciding set, including in the final Down Under.

“It was a really close match in Australia,” Rybakina said on court. “If I’m going to play like I did today, I think I have all the chances.”

Sabalenka took control against Sakkari, seeded seventh, from the start. She attacked the Greek's second serve, winning 20 of 26 points off it. Sakkari, runner-up in last year's final, fell to 3-5 in her career against Sabalenka.

Sakkari reached the semifinals by rallying from a set down three times and going 4-0 in deciding sets.

But Sabalenka was too dominant. She won the final three games, including two service breaks, to take the first set, 6-2.

Sabalenka led 2-0 in the second before Sakkari tied it 2-all. From there, Sabalenka won four of the final five games to close out the match in 1 1/2 hours.

“Just super happy right now,” Sabalenka said on court. "Maria’s such a great player and I knew it was going to be tough.”

___

AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP