Ryan throws 3 TDs as Falcons stop comeback, beat Broncos

Lock completed 25 of 48 passes for 313 yards with two touchdowns and one interception. Denver lacked an effective running game to help Lock. Phillip Lindsay had eight carries for 23 yards.

The Falcons scored on their first four possessions, thriving on Ryan’s ability to find holes in the Broncos’ depleted secondary. Denver’s starting cornerbacks, A.J. Bouye and Bryce Callahan, were held out with a concussion and ankle injury, respectively.

Atlanta converted six of seven third downs in the first half. The offense had no difficulty overcoming the absence of starting receiver Calvin Ridley, who was held out with a mid-foot sprain. The Falcons’ backups moved up to complement Julio Jones.

Olamide Zaccheaus beat Davontae Harris for a 51-yard touchdown catch in the first quarter. Zaccheaus made the catch for his first touchdown of the season even though Harris was called for pass interference on the play.

Zaccheaus added a 42-yard catch in the second quarter to set up Ryan’s 9-yard scoring pass to Brandon Powell. It was the first career touchdown for Powell, Atlanta’s top return specialist.

INJURIES

Broncos: TE Albert Okwuegbunam left with a knee injury late in the third quarter and did not return ... TE Noah Fant limped off the field with an ankle injury following a 32-yard catch on Denver's first possession. After being listed as questionable, Fant returned in the second quarter. OT Demar Dotson also returned in the first half after leaving with a hip injury.

Falcons: Defensive ends Dante Fowler (hamstring) and Takk McKinley (groin) did not play. Ridley missed practice all week with the left foot injury he suffered in the team’s win at Carolina on Oct. 29.

UP NEXT

Broncos: Denver will make its first visit to Las Vegas next Sunday.

Falcons: Following their bye, the Falcons play at New Orleans on Nov. 22.

