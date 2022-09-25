Ryan drives Colts to 1st win with 20-17 comeback vs Chiefs

For the Chiefs (2-1), it was a rare September misfire. Mahomes fell to 13-3 in the opening month while going 20 of 35 for 262 yards, one TD and his first interception of the season.

Kansas City had chances.

Matt Amendola missed an extra point in the first half and a 34-yard field goal with 8:38 remaining. Tommy Townsend also threw an incompletion on a fake field goal early in the fourth.

GETTING WORDY

Mahomes also wasn’t happy with the play-calling at the end of the first half and as the Chiefs walked off the field, he let offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy know about it. The two exchanged words on the field before coach Andy Reid stepped between them.

INJURY REPORT

Chiefs: Right tackle Andrew Wylie finished the game after briefly leaving in the second quarter with an undisclosed injury. Safety Bryan Cook jogged off the field after staying on the ground after the second-half kickoff.

Colts: Safety Julian Blackmon (left ankle) and cornerback Stephon Gilmore (hamstring) both left in the first half. Gilmore returned, Blackmon did not.

UP NEXT

Chiefs: Visit Tampa Bay to take on Tom Brady next Sunday night.

Colts: Host Tennessee next Sunday in a key AFC South showdown.

