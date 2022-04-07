Rwandans remember 1994 genocide with somber events

“Imagine people being hunted down day and night for who they are. Also imagine if those of us who were carrying arms, if we had allowed ourselves to pursue those who were killing our people indiscriminately,” he said. “First of all, we would be right to do so. But we didn’t. We spared them. Some of them are still living today, in their homes, villages. Others are in government and business.”

Kagame, who is widely credited with stopping the genocide, has become a polarizing figure over the years as his critics accuse him of leading an authoritarian government that crushes all dissent. But he is also praised by many for presiding over the relative political stability allowing Rwanda's economy to grow.

The mass killing of the Tutsi was ignited on April 6 when a plane carrying President Juvénal Habyarimana was shot down and crashed in Kigali, killing the leader who, like most Rwandans, was an ethnic Hutu.

The Tutsi were blamed for downing the plane, and although they denied it, bands of Hutu extremists began killing them, including children, with support from the army, police and militias.

FILE - Family photographs of some of those who died hang on display in an exhibition at the Kigali Genocide Memorial centre in the capital Kigali, Rwanda on April 5, 2019. (AP Photo/Ben Curtis, File)

FILE - Flowers are laid on top of a glass case containing the skulls of some of those who were slaughtered as they sought refuge in the church, kept as a memorial to the thousands who were killed in and around the Catholic church during the 1994 genocide, inside the church in Ntarama, Rwanda, on April 5, 2019. (AP Photo/Ben Curtis, File)

Rwanda's president Paul Kagame, left, and his wife Jeannette Kagame, center, light the flame of remembrance at the Kigali Genocide Memorial in Kigali, Rwanda Thursday, April 7, 2022. (AP Photo/Muhizi Olivier)

Rwanda's president Paul Kagame speaks to survivors and dignitaries at the Kigali Genocide Memorial in Kigali, Rwanda Thursday, April 7, 2022. (AP Photo/Muhizi Olivier)

Rwanda's president Paul Kagame, left, and his wife Jeannette Kagame lay flowers at the Kigali Genocide Memorial in Kigali, Rwanda Thursday, April 7, 2022. (AP Photo/Muhizi Olivier)

Rwanda's president Paul Kagame speaks to survivors and dignitaries at the Kigali Genocide Memorial in Kigali, Rwanda Thursday, April 7, 2022. (AP Photo/Muhizi Olivier)