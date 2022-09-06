Ruud still chasing US Open title, No. 1; Jabeur into semis

“Everything sort of went (in) my favor,” Ruud said. “I was hitting all the spots, all the shots that I needed to.”

Berrettini's take: “After 20 minutes I was (down) 5-0. I don’t know how really. I don’t know what happened.”

Ruud now will face the winner of the quarterfinal scheduled for Tuesday night between Wimbledon finalist Nick Kyrgios — who eliminated defending champion Daniil Medvedev in the fourth round — and No. 27 Karen Khachanov.

That was to follow the women's quarterfinal between 18-year-old American Coco Gauff, the runner-up at Roland Garros, and 28-year-old Frenchwoman Caroline Garcia.

The Gauff-Garcia winner will meet Wimbledon runner-up Ons Jabeur of Tunisia in the semifinals. Jabeur advanced to her first semifinal in New York with a 6-4, 7-6 (4) victory over the player who beat Serena Williams in the third round, Ajla Tomljanovic.

Jabeur is the first woman representing an African nation to get to the final four of the U.S. Open during the professional era, which began in 1968.

“Just trying to do my job and hopefully I inspire more and more generations from Africa,” Jabeur said. “It really means a lot to me.”

She said her run to the title match at the All England Club allowed her to “believe more in myself” and realize, “I had it in me that I can win a Grand Slam.”

As for chucking her racket during the match against Tomljanovic, Jabeur joked sheepishly that the equipment “kept slipping away from my hand.”

With Medevev gone, he will drop from No. 1 in the men's rankings on Monday, and three players have a shot at replacing him: Ruud, Rafael Nadal ( who lost in the fourth round to Frances Tiafoe on Monday ) and No. 3 Carlos Alcaraz (who plays Jannik Sinner in the quarterfinals Wednesday).

“It’s still far away, I think, but of course it’s nice that it’s possible. And Casper has a little bit of motivation with that in mind,” Christian Ruud said, “because even when he was small, his ultimate goal was to be No. 1 in the world.”

Casper Ruud, of Norway, reacts after defeating Matteo Berrettini, of Italy, during the quarterfinals of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

Ons Jabeur, of Tunisia, returns a shot to Ajla Tomljanovic, of Austrailia, during the quarterfinals of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

Tennis fans cheer on Ons Jabeur, of Tunisia, against Ajla Tomljanovic, of Austrailia, during the quarterfinals of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

Ajla Tomljanovic, of Austrailia, returns a shot to Ons Jabeur, of Tunisia, during the quarterfinals of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

Matteo Berrettini, of Italy, reacts during a quarterfinal match against Casper Ruud, of Norway, during the U.S. Open tennis championships, Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

Casper Ruud, of Norway, right, shakes hands with Matteo Berrettini, of Italy, after winning their quarterfinal match of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

Matteo Berrettini, of Italy, reacts after losing a point to Casper Ruud, of Norway, during the quarterfinals of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

Ons Jabeur, of Tunisia, reacts during a quarterfinal match against Ajla Tomljanovic, of Austrailia, during the U.S. Open tennis championships, Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

Ons Jabeur, of Tunisia, right, greets Ajla Tomljanovic, of Austrailia, after winning their quarterfinal match of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)