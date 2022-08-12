BreakingNews
Butler County records first monkeypox case
Ruud routed hometown favorite Auger-Aliassime in Montreal

Casper Ruud of Norway reacts during his match against Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime during quarterfinal play at the National Bank Open tennis tournament, Friday, Aug. 12, 2022 in Montreal. (Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Nation & World
34 minutes ago
Fourth-seeded Casper Ruud of Norway routed hometown favorite Felix Auger-Aliassime 6-1, 6-2 on Friday in the National Bank Open quarterfinals

MONTREAL (AP) — Fourth-seeded Casper Ruud of Norway routed hometown favorite Felix Auger-Aliassime 6-1, 6-2 on Friday in the National Bank Open quarterfinals.

“It was one of those days where everything goes in one favor and luckily it was in my favor,” Ruud said after reaching his third Masters 1000 semifinal of the season.

The sixth-seeded Auger-Aliassime, made 21 unforced errors to just eight for Ruud.

”(My) first two matches were good, some positive things,” Auger-Aliassime said. “I never thought it would be ending like this today.”

Ruud will face eighth-seeded Hubert Hurkacz of Poland, a 7-6 (4), 6-7 (5), 6-1 winner over Nick Kyrgios of Australia.

In the night session, American Tommy Paul faced Britain’s Daniel Evans and Spain’s Pablo Carreno Busta met British qualifier Jack Draper.

Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime walks off the court after losing to Casper Ruud of Norway for his win in quarterfinal play at the National Bank Open tennis tournament, Friday, Aug. 12, 2022 in Montreal. (Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime walks off the court after losing to Casper Ruud of Norway for his win in quarterfinal play at the National Bank Open tennis tournament, Friday, Aug. 12, 2022 in Montreal. (Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime walks off the court after losing to Casper Ruud of Norway for his win in quarterfinal play at the National Bank Open tennis tournament, Friday, Aug. 12, 2022 in Montreal. (Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime, right, congratulates Casper Ruud of Norway for his win in the quarterfinal match at the National Bank Open tennis tournament, Friday, Aug. 12, 2022 in Montreal. (Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime, right, congratulates Casper Ruud of Norway for his win in the quarterfinal match at the National Bank Open tennis tournament, Friday, Aug. 12, 2022 in Montreal. (Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime, right, congratulates Casper Ruud of Norway for his win in the quarterfinal match at the National Bank Open tennis tournament, Friday, Aug. 12, 2022 in Montreal. (Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Australia's Nick Kyrgios, right, congratulates Poland's Hubert Hurkacz after their quarterfinals match of the National Bank Open tennis tournament on Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, in Montreal. (Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Australia's Nick Kyrgios, right, congratulates Poland's Hubert Hurkacz after their quarterfinals match of the National Bank Open tennis tournament on Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, in Montreal. (Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Australia's Nick Kyrgios, right, congratulates Poland's Hubert Hurkacz after their quarterfinals match of the National Bank Open tennis tournament on Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, in Montreal. (Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Poland's Hubert Hurkacz returns to Australia's Nick Kyrgios during the quarterfinals of the National Bank Open tennis tournament on Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, in Montreal. (Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Poland's Hubert Hurkacz returns to Australia's Nick Kyrgios during the quarterfinals of the National Bank Open tennis tournament on Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, in Montreal. (Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Poland's Hubert Hurkacz returns to Australia's Nick Kyrgios during the quarterfinals of the National Bank Open tennis tournament on Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, in Montreal. (Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Australia's Nick Kyrgios reacts after scoring on a drop shot against Poland's Hubert Hurkacz during the quarterfinals of the National Bank Open tennis tournament on Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, in Montreal. (Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Australia's Nick Kyrgios reacts after scoring on a drop shot against Poland's Hubert Hurkacz during the quarterfinals of the National Bank Open tennis tournament on Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, in Montreal. (Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Australia's Nick Kyrgios reacts after scoring on a drop shot against Poland's Hubert Hurkacz during the quarterfinals of the National Bank Open tennis tournament on Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, in Montreal. (Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press via AP)

