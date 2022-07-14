Russia's war expected to hit EU economy, push up inflation

“Risks to the forecast for economic activity and inflation are heavily dependent on the evolution of the war and in particular its implications for gas supply to Europe,” an EU statement said.

Higher energy prices and record inflation are largely to blame for another tough economic sign: the euro hovering near parity with the dollar after dropping to its lowest level in 20 years.

To make matters even worse, a recent surge in COVID-19 cases is causing new jitters.

“The possibility that the resurging pandemic in the EU brings renewed disruptions to the economy cannot be excluded,” the statement said.

Economy Commissioner Paolo Gentiloni said that “with the course of the war and the reliability of gas supplies unknown, this forecast is subject to high uncertainty and downside risks.”

The volatility though, could also tilt the other way with a possibility that commodity and energy prices could decline at a faster pace that is now foreshadowed.