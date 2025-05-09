Russia’s Victory Day parade begins, marking the 80th anniversary of the defeat of Nazi Germany

A military parade has begun on Red Square in Moscow, marking the 80th anniversary of the defeat of Nazi Germany in World War II
President of Russia Vladimir Putin, right, and President of China Xi Jinping talk during a dinner on behalf of the President of the Russian Federation for heads of foreign delegations in the Grand Palace at the Kremlin in Moscow, Thursday, May 8, 2025, ahead of celebrations of the 80th anniversary of the Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany during the World War II. (Sergey Bobylev/Photo host agency RIA Novosti via AP)

10 minutes ago
MOSCOW (AP) — A military parade began Friday on Red Square in Moscow as Russia marked the 80th anniversary of the defeat of Nazi Germany in World War II.

President Vladimir Putin and a host of foreign leaders, including Chinese President Xi Jinping and Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, attended the parade.

Victory Day, which is celebrated in Russia on May 9, is the country’s most important secular holiday. A massive parade through Red Square and other ceremonies underline Moscow’s efforts to project its power and cement the alliances it has forged while seeking a counterbalance to the West amid the 3-year-old war in Ukraine.

Festivities this year were overshadowed by reports of Ukrainian drone attacks targeting Moscow and severe disruptions at the capital’s airports, as well as cellphone internet outages on Wednesday.

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic, left, arrives to attend a working lunch with Chinese President Xi Jinping at the The Faceted Chamber of the Kremlin's Grand Palace at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, Thursday, May 8, 2025, ahead of celebrations of the 80th anniversary of the Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany during the World War II. (Mikhail Metzel, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)

Turkmenistan President Serdar Berdimuhamedow arrives in Moscow, Russia, Friday, May 9, 2025, for celebrations of the 80th anniversary of the Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany during the World War II. (Mikhail Voskresensky/Photo host agency RIA Novosti via AP)

