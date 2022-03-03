Russia's top radio station shut amid crackdown on dissent

In Washington, White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Thursday deplored the moves against Ekho Moskvy and Dozhd as “a full assault on media freedom and the truth” by the Kremlin.

Russian officials have demanded that media in Russia cover the invasion of Ukraine in strict accordance with the official line and have quickly pounced on media that described Russia’s attack on Ukraine as an “invasion” or “a war” and carried statements from the Ukrainian side.

The tough action against the few remaining independent media in Russia comes amid a growing antiwar sentiment in the country, despite a fierce crackdown on protests.

Protests against the invasion of Ukraine have cropped up across Russia for four days while over 1.1 million people signed an online petition demanding an end to the war.

Police quickly moved to break down anti-war protests, detaining over 8,000 participants since the invasion began, according to OVD-Info, a rights group tracking political arrests.

In an effort to stifle critical voices, Russian authorities also have restricted access to Facebook and Twitter, which have played an important role in amplifying dissent.

Speaking at a briefing, Psaki said the U.S. was “deeply concerned” about the crackdown on protests and the latest moves against the independent media. She noted proposals by some Russian lawmakers to make spreading critical information on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine punishable by up to 15 years in prison.

“What they are trying to do is block any information about what they are doing to invade a sovereign country, and they’re taking severe steps to do exactly that,” she said.

