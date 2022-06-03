journal-news logo
X

Russia's supply ship launched to International Space Station

In this photo taken from video released by the Roscosmos Space Agency, the Soyuz-2.1a rocket booster with cargo transportation spacecraft Progress МS-20 blasts off at the Russian leased Baikonur cosmodrome, Kazakhstan, Friday, June 3, 2022. The second stage of the rocket bears the inscription "Donbass" and its nose cone has the flags of the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics painted on it. (Roscosmos Space Agency via AP)

Combined ShapeCaption
In this photo taken from video released by the Roscosmos Space Agency, the Soyuz-2.1a rocket booster with cargo transportation spacecraft Progress МS-20 blasts off at the Russian leased Baikonur cosmodrome, Kazakhstan, Friday, June 3, 2022. The second stage of the rocket bears the inscription "Donbass" and its nose cone has the flags of the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics painted on it. (Roscosmos Space Agency via AP)

Nation & World
49 minutes ago
Russia has successfully launched a spacecraft to resupply the International Space Station

MOSCOW (AP) — A Russian cargo spacecraft was launched Friday to deliver nearly three tons of supplies to the crew of the International Space Station.

A Soyuz rocket carrying the unmanned Progress MS-20 ship blasted off as scheduled from the Russia-leased Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan.

The spacecraft reached preliminary orbit and deployed its solar arrays and navigational antennas in route to the space outpost.

The craft is expected to dock at the station later Friday. It is delivering food, fuel and other supplies for the Station's crew.

In Other News
1
Police fatally shoot Texas fugitive after family of 5 killed
2
Billie Jean King receives France's Legion of Honor award
3
Police: Train derails in southern Germany, people injured
4
German parliament OKs higher minimum wage pledged by Scholz
5
Data puts Turkey's annual inflation at 73.5%, a 24-year high
© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, , and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top