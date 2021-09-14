Russia's Putin slams presence of foreign troops in Syria

It was the first meeting between the two allies since they held a summit in the Syrian capital in January last year. The two also met in the Black Sea resort of Sochi in 2017 and in Moscow in 2015. Syrian state TV described Monday's meeting as “long” and said the two were later joined by Syria’s foreign minister and Russia’s defense minister to discuss mutual relations and fighting terrorism.

“This clearly violates international law and doesn’t allow you to make maximum efforts to consolidate the country,” Putin was quoted as telling Assad about the foreign forces, according to a statement released by the Kremlin.

"Only a consolidation of all forces in Syria will allow the country to get on its feet and start steady development, moving forward,” Putin said.

Putin and Assad also discussed the political process in the war-torn country, the TV said.

“I am happy to meet you in Moscow, six years after our joint operations to fight terrorism,” the Syrian TV quoted Assad as saying.

In recent weeks, Syrian opposition activists said that Russian warplanes have been carrying out strikes on the northwestern province of Idlib, the last major rebel stronghold in the country. The region is home to some 4 million people, many of them internally displaced by the conflict.

Last week, a Russian-negotiated cease-fire deal went into effect to end a government siege and intense fighting in the southern city of Daraa. The deal brought areas held by the rebels in the city under government control for the first time since 2013.

“We have the intention in Syria as a government and institutions to move in parallel between the liberation of land and the political process,” the TV also quoted Assad as saying.

The TV said the during the meeting, the two leaders discussed cooperation between their armies “in fighting terrorism and the continuation of liberating lands held by terrorists.” Assad's government refers to all armed opposition groups as terrorists.

The Russian president noted that “our joint efforts have liberated the main, overwhelming territory of the Syrian Republic.” Speaking to Assad, Putin added that “the terrorists have suffered very serious, significant damage, and the Syrian government, headed by you, controls 90% of the territory.”

Syria’s conflict began in March 2011 with anti-government protests and later turned into a civil war that has killed half a million people and displaced half the country’s pre-war population of 23 million, including 5 million who are refugees outside the country.

Litvinova reported from Moscow.

