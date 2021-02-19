Russia's new team name, flag agreed for next 2 Olympic Games

A piece of music to replace the Russian anthem at gold-medal ceremonies is yet to be agreed.

“The Russian Olympic Committee will submit a proposed musical score to be played for all ceremonies,” the IOC said.

Russian competitors were known as “Olympic Athlete from Russia” at the 2018 Winter Games in Pyeongchang.

The toughest stand against Russian cheating has been taken by track and field’s World Athletics governing body, which requires Russians to compete as Authorized Neutral Athletes (ANA) at world championships.

In winter sports world championships this year, Russians have competed under names such as Russian Ski Federation (RSF) or Russian Luge Federation (RLF).

