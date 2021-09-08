Russia's emergency situations minister dies in Arctic drill

Margarita Simonyan, chief editor of Russia's state-funded TV channel RT, also said on social media that is what happened.

“Together with a cameraman, they stood on the edge of a ledge. The cameraman tripped and fell into water. There were enough witnesses — no one had even figured out what had happened when Zinichev rushed into the water after the man and fell onto a protruding stone,” Simonyan wrote.

Zinichev became the head of Russia's Emergency Situations Ministry in 2018. His predecessor stepped down not long after a major fire in a shopping mall in Siberia killed more than 60 people, sending shockwaves throughout the country.

In 2016, Zinichev had a two-month stint as an acting governor of Russia's westernmost Kaliningrad region. For a long time before that, he was part of President Vladimir Putin's personal security detail.