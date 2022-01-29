Russia's daily COVID-19 count soars above 110,000

Earlier this month, parliament indefinitely postponed introducing restrictions on the unvaccinated that would have proven unpopular among vaccine-hesitant Russians. And this week health officials cut the required isolation period for those who came in contact with COVID-19 patients from 14 days to seven without offering any explanation for the move.

Russia has had only one national lockdown, in 2020, although many Russians were ordered to stay off work for a week last October amid a jump in reported cases and deaths.

Russia’s state statistics agency, which uses broader counting criteria than the task force, puts the country's pandemic death toll much higher, saying the number of virus-linked deaths between April 2020 and October 2021 was over 625,000.

Just about half of Russia’s 146 million people have been fully vaccinated, even though Russia boasted about being the first country in the world to approve and roll out a domestically developed coronavirus vaccine.

Caption A medical staff member tends to a patient with COVID-19 at an ICU of an hospital in Krasnodar, southern Russia, Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022. Russia has confirmed 11,404,617 cases of coronavirus and 328,770 deaths, according to the national coronavirus information center. Russia's total excess fatality count since the start of the coronavirus pandemic is at least 929,000. Under half the population is fully vaccinated. (AP Photo/Vitaliy Timkiv) Credit: Vitaliy Timkiv Credit: Vitaliy Timkiv Caption A medical staff member tends to a patient with COVID-19 at an ICU of an hospital in Krasnodar, southern Russia, Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022. Russia has confirmed 11,404,617 cases of coronavirus and 328,770 deaths, according to the national coronavirus information center. Russia's total excess fatality count since the start of the coronavirus pandemic is at least 929,000. Under half the population is fully vaccinated. (AP Photo/Vitaliy Timkiv) Credit: Vitaliy Timkiv Credit: Vitaliy Timkiv

Caption A medical staff member stands next to a patient with COVID-19 at an ICU of an hospital in Krasnodar, southern Russia, Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022. Russia has confirmed 11,404,617 cases of coronavirus and 328,770 deaths, according to the national coronavirus information center. Russia's total excess fatality count since the start of the coronavirus pandemic is at least 929,000. Under half the population is fully vaccinated. (AP Photo/Vitaliy Timkiv) Credit: Vitaliy Timkiv Credit: Vitaliy Timkiv Caption A medical staff member stands next to a patient with COVID-19 at an ICU of an hospital in Krasnodar, southern Russia, Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022. Russia has confirmed 11,404,617 cases of coronavirus and 328,770 deaths, according to the national coronavirus information center. Russia's total excess fatality count since the start of the coronavirus pandemic is at least 929,000. Under half the population is fully vaccinated. (AP Photo/Vitaliy Timkiv) Credit: Vitaliy Timkiv Credit: Vitaliy Timkiv

Caption A medical staff member reads a paper as he prepares to treat a patient with COVID-19 at an ICU of an hospital in Krasnodar, southern Russia, Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022. Russia has confirmed 11,404,617 cases of coronavirus and 328,770 deaths, according to the national coronavirus information center. Russia's total excess fatality count since the start of the coronavirus pandemic is at least 929,000. Under half the population is fully vaccinated. (AP Photo/Vitaliy Timkiv) Credit: Vitaliy Timkiv Credit: Vitaliy Timkiv Caption A medical staff member reads a paper as he prepares to treat a patient with COVID-19 at an ICU of an hospital in Krasnodar, southern Russia, Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022. Russia has confirmed 11,404,617 cases of coronavirus and 328,770 deaths, according to the national coronavirus information center. Russia's total excess fatality count since the start of the coronavirus pandemic is at least 929,000. Under half the population is fully vaccinated. (AP Photo/Vitaliy Timkiv) Credit: Vitaliy Timkiv Credit: Vitaliy Timkiv

Caption A teenager receives a dose of Russia's Sputnik M (Gam-COVID-Vac-M) COVID-19 vaccine in Krasnodar, Russia, Friday, Jan. 28, 2022. This week, Russia started vaccinating children aged 12-17 with a domestically developed shot, Spuntik M — a version of the Sputnik V vaccine that contains a smaller dose — amid reports of a sharp spike of COVID-19 infections and hospitalization in children. (AP Photo/Vitaliy Timkiv) Credit: Vitaliy Timkiv Credit: Vitaliy Timkiv Caption A teenager receives a dose of Russia's Sputnik M (Gam-COVID-Vac-M) COVID-19 vaccine in Krasnodar, Russia, Friday, Jan. 28, 2022. This week, Russia started vaccinating children aged 12-17 with a domestically developed shot, Spuntik M — a version of the Sputnik V vaccine that contains a smaller dose — amid reports of a sharp spike of COVID-19 infections and hospitalization in children. (AP Photo/Vitaliy Timkiv) Credit: Vitaliy Timkiv Credit: Vitaliy Timkiv

Caption A medical staff member leans on a door while a patient with COVID-19 gets through a Magnetic resonance imaging system at an ICU of an hospital in Krasnodar, southern Russia, Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022. Russia has confirmed 11,404,617 cases of coronavirus and 328,770 deaths, according to the national coronavirus information center. Russia's total excess fatality count since the start of the coronavirus pandemic is at least 929,000. Under half the population is fully vaccinated. (AP Photo/Vitaliy Timkiv) Credit: Vitaliy Timkiv Credit: Vitaliy Timkiv Caption A medical staff member leans on a door while a patient with COVID-19 gets through a Magnetic resonance imaging system at an ICU of an hospital in Krasnodar, southern Russia, Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022. Russia has confirmed 11,404,617 cases of coronavirus and 328,770 deaths, according to the national coronavirus information center. Russia's total excess fatality count since the start of the coronavirus pandemic is at least 929,000. Under half the population is fully vaccinated. (AP Photo/Vitaliy Timkiv) Credit: Vitaliy Timkiv Credit: Vitaliy Timkiv

Caption A teenager receives a dose of Russia's Sputnik M (Gam-COVID-Vac-M) COVID-19 vaccine in Krasnodar, Russia, Friday, Jan. 28, 2022. This week, Russia started vaccinating children aged 12-17 with a domestically developed shot, Spuntik M — a version of the Sputnik V vaccine that contains a smaller dose — amid reports of a sharp spike of COVID-19 infections and hospitalization in children. (AP Photo/Vitaliy Timkiv) Credit: Vitaliy Timkiv Credit: Vitaliy Timkiv Caption A teenager receives a dose of Russia's Sputnik M (Gam-COVID-Vac-M) COVID-19 vaccine in Krasnodar, Russia, Friday, Jan. 28, 2022. This week, Russia started vaccinating children aged 12-17 with a domestically developed shot, Spuntik M — a version of the Sputnik V vaccine that contains a smaller dose — amid reports of a sharp spike of COVID-19 infections and hospitalization in children. (AP Photo/Vitaliy Timkiv) Credit: Vitaliy Timkiv Credit: Vitaliy Timkiv

Caption An ambulance moves towards a COVID-19 hospital in Kommunarka, outside Moscow, Russia, Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022. Russia's state coronavirus task force has reported more than 11.3 million confirmed cases and over 328 thousands deaths, by far the largest death toll in Europe. (AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin) Credit: Pavel Golovkin Credit: Pavel Golovkin Caption An ambulance moves towards a COVID-19 hospital in Kommunarka, outside Moscow, Russia, Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022. Russia's state coronavirus task force has reported more than 11.3 million confirmed cases and over 328 thousands deaths, by far the largest death toll in Europe. (AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin) Credit: Pavel Golovkin Credit: Pavel Golovkin

Caption Medical workers load a body into a vehicle outside a COVID-19 hospital in Kommunarka, near Moscow, Russia, Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022. Russia's state coronavirus task force has reported more than 11.3 million confirmed cases and over 328 thousands deaths, by far the largest death toll in Europe. (AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin) Credit: Pavel Golovkin Credit: Pavel Golovkin Caption Medical workers load a body into a vehicle outside a COVID-19 hospital in Kommunarka, near Moscow, Russia, Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022. Russia's state coronavirus task force has reported more than 11.3 million confirmed cases and over 328 thousands deaths, by far the largest death toll in Europe. (AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin) Credit: Pavel Golovkin Credit: Pavel Golovkin

Caption A medical worker wearing protective gear walks outside a COVID-19 hospital in Kommunarka, outside Moscow, Russia, Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022. Russia's state coronavirus task force has reported more than 11.3 million confirmed cases and over 328 thousands deaths, by far the largest death toll in Europe. (AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin) Credit: Pavel Golovkin Credit: Pavel Golovkin Caption A medical worker wearing protective gear walks outside a COVID-19 hospital in Kommunarka, outside Moscow, Russia, Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022. Russia's state coronavirus task force has reported more than 11.3 million confirmed cases and over 328 thousands deaths, by far the largest death toll in Europe. (AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin) Credit: Pavel Golovkin Credit: Pavel Golovkin

Caption Medical workers carry a body to a van outside a COVID-19 hospital in Kommunarka, outside Moscow, Russia, Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022. Russia's state coronavirus task force has reported more than 11.3 million confirmed cases and over 328 thousands deaths, by far the largest death toll in Europe. (AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin) Credit: Pavel Golovkin Credit: Pavel Golovkin Caption Medical workers carry a body to a van outside a COVID-19 hospital in Kommunarka, outside Moscow, Russia, Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022. Russia's state coronavirus task force has reported more than 11.3 million confirmed cases and over 328 thousands deaths, by far the largest death toll in Europe. (AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin) Credit: Pavel Golovkin Credit: Pavel Golovkin

Caption An ambulance approaches a COVID-19 hospital in Kommunarka, outside Moscow, Russia, Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022. Russia's state coronavirus task force has reported more than 11.3 million confirmed cases and over 328 thousands deaths, by far the largest death toll in Europe. (AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin) Credit: Pavel Golovkin Credit: Pavel Golovkin Caption An ambulance approaches a COVID-19 hospital in Kommunarka, outside Moscow, Russia, Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022. Russia's state coronavirus task force has reported more than 11.3 million confirmed cases and over 328 thousands deaths, by far the largest death toll in Europe. (AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin) Credit: Pavel Golovkin Credit: Pavel Golovkin

Caption A medical worker wearing protective gear, right, moves a coronavirus patient breathing on a mechanical ventilator at a COVID-19 hospital in Kommunarka, outside Moscow, Russia, Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022. (AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin) Credit: Pavel Golovkin Credit: Pavel Golovkin Caption A medical worker wearing protective gear, right, moves a coronavirus patient breathing on a mechanical ventilator at a COVID-19 hospital in Kommunarka, outside Moscow, Russia, Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022. (AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin) Credit: Pavel Golovkin Credit: Pavel Golovkin

Caption Medical staff members transfer a patient with COVID-19 at an ICU of a hospital in Krasnodar, southern Russia, Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022. Russia has confirmed 11,404,617 cases of coronavirus and 328,770 deaths, according to the national coronavirus information center. Russia's total excess fatality count since the start of the coronavirus pandemic is at least 929,000. Under half the population is fully vaccinated. (AP Photo/Vitaliy Timkiv) Credit: Vitaliy Timkiv Credit: Vitaliy Timkiv Caption Medical staff members transfer a patient with COVID-19 at an ICU of a hospital in Krasnodar, southern Russia, Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022. Russia has confirmed 11,404,617 cases of coronavirus and 328,770 deaths, according to the national coronavirus information center. Russia's total excess fatality count since the start of the coronavirus pandemic is at least 929,000. Under half the population is fully vaccinated. (AP Photo/Vitaliy Timkiv) Credit: Vitaliy Timkiv Credit: Vitaliy Timkiv