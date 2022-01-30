Russia's COVID-19 tally hits pandemic record due to omicron

Russia has had only one national lockdown, in 2020, although many Russians were ordered to stay off work for a week last October amid a jump in reported cases and deaths.

Russia’s state statistics agency, which uses broader counting criteria than the task force, puts the country’s pandemic death toll much higher, saying the number of virus-linked deaths between April 2020 and October 2021 was over 625,000.

Just about half of Russia’s 146 million people have been fully vaccinated, even though Russia boasted about being the first country in the world to approve and roll out a domestically developed coronavirus vaccine.

Caption Medical workers loads a body into a van, at a COVID-19 hospital in Kommunarka, outside Moscow, Russia, Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022. Russia's state coronavirus task force has reported more than 11.3 million confirmed cases and over 328 thousands deaths, by far the largest death toll in Europe. (AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin)

Caption An ambulance moves towards a COVID-19 hospital in Kommunarka, outside Moscow, Russia, Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022. (AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin)

Caption A medical worker wearing protective gear walks outside a COVID-19 hospital in Kommunarka, outside Moscow, Russia, Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022. (AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin)

Caption Medical staff members transfer a patient with COVID-19 at an ICU of a hospital in Krasnodar, southern Russia, Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022. Russia has confirmed 11,404,617 cases of coronavirus and 328,770 deaths, according to the national coronavirus information center. Russia's total excess fatality count since the start of the coronavirus pandemic is at least 929,000. Under half the population is fully vaccinated. (AP Photo/Vitaliy Timkiv)

Caption A medical staff member prepares to treat a patient with COVID-19 at an ICU of a hospital in Krasnodar, southern Russia, Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022. (AP Photo/Vitaliy Timkiv)

Caption A medical staff member reads a paper as he prepares to treat a patient with COVID-19 at an ICU of an hospital in Krasnodar, southern Russia, Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022. (AP Photo/Vitaliy Timkiv)

Caption A teenager receives a dose of Russia's Sputnik M (Gam-COVID-Vac-M) COVID-19 vaccine in Krasnodar, Russia, Friday, Jan. 28, 2022. This week, Russia started vaccinating children aged 12-17 with a domestically developed shot, Spuntik M — a version of the Sputnik V vaccine that contains a smaller dose — amid reports of a sharp spike of COVID-19 infections and hospitalization in children. (AP Photo/Vitaliy Timkiv)

Caption A teenager receives a dose of Russia's Sputnik M (Gam-COVID-Vac-M) COVID-19 vaccine in Krasnodar, Russia, Friday, Jan. 28, 2022. (AP Photo/Vitaliy Timkiv)

Caption Medical workers carry a patient suspected of having coronavirus on a stretcher at a hospital in Kommunarka, outside Moscow, Russia, Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022. The daily count of new coronavirus infections in Russia spiked well above 100,000 on Saturday as the highly contagious omicron variant continues to spread through the vast country. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko Jr)

Caption A medical staff member treats a patient with COVID-19 at an ICU of an hospital in Krasnodar, southern Russia, Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022. (AP Photo/Vitaliy Timkiv)

Caption Medical staff members transfer a patient with COVID-19 into a Magnetic resonance imaging system at an ICU of an hospital in Krasnodar, southern Russia, Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022. (AP Photo/Vitaliy Timkiv)

Caption A patient with COVID-19 lies in a bed at an ICU of an hospital in Krasnodar, southern Russia, Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022. (AP Photo/Vitaliy Timkiv)

Caption A medical staff member tends to a patient with COVID-19 at an ICU of an hospital in Krasnodar, southern Russia, Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022. (AP Photo/Vitaliy Timkiv)

Caption A medical staff member stands next to a patient with COVID-19 at an ICU of an hospital in Krasnodar, southern Russia, Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022. (AP Photo/Vitaliy Timkiv)