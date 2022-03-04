Russians take Ukraine nuclear plant; no radiation after fire

But nuclear officials from Sweden to China said no radiation spikes had been reported, as did Grossi.

Authorities said that Russian troops had taken control of the overall site but that the plant staff continued to run it. Only one reactor was operating, Grossi said in the aftermath of the attack.

Two people were injured in the fire, Grossi said. Ukraine’s state nuclear plant operator Enerhoatom said three Ukrainian soldiers were killed and two wounded.

The crisis at Zaporizhzhia unfolded after Grossi earlier in the week expressed grave concern that the fighting could cause accidental damage to Ukraine's 15 nuclear reactors at four plants around the country.

In the wake of the attack, Zelenskyy appealed again to the West to enforce a no-fly zone over his country. But NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg ruled out that possibility, citing the risk of a much wider war in Europe.

He said the only way to implement a no-fly zone would be to send NATO planes to enforce it by shooting down Russian planes.

“We understand the desperation, but we also believe that if we did that, we would end up with something that could end in a full-fledged war in Europe,” Stoltenberg said.

The U.N. Security Council scheduled an emergency meeting Friday on the nuclear plant attack.

The fire came as the Russians pressed on with their offensive in the southern part of the country. Severing Ukraine's access to the Black Sea and the Sea of Azov in the south would deal a severe blow to Ukraine's economy and could worsen an already dire humanitarian situation.

A round of talks between Russia and Ukraine yielded a tentative agreement Thursday to set up safe corridors to evacuate citizens and deliver food and medicine. But the necessary details still had to be worked out.

The plant fire was the second time since the invasion began that concerns about a potential nuclear accident arose, following a battle at the heavily contaminated site of the now-decommissioned Chernobyl plant.

Facing worldwide indignation, Russia sought to deflect blame. Without producing evidence, Defense Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov claimed a Ukrainian “sabotage group” had set fire to the building at Zaporozhizhia.

In the latest show of international opposition to the invasion, the U.N.’s top human rights body voted 32-2 to set up a panel of experts to monitor human rights in Ukraine. Only Russia and Eritrea opposed it.

Frequent shelling could be heard in the center of the capital Kyiv Friday, although more distant than in recent days, with loud thudding every 10 minutes resonating over the rooftops.

Ukrainian presidential adviser Oleksiy Arestovich said battles involving airstrikes and artillery continued northwest of Kyiv, and the northeastern cities of Kharkiv and Okhtyrka came under heavy strikes.

He said Ukrainian forces were still holding the northern city of Chernihiv, and had prevented Russian efforts to take the important southern city of Mykolaiv. Ukrainian artillery defended Odesa from repeated attempts by Russian ships to fire on the major Black Sea port, Arestovic said.

The Ukrainian Navy scuttled its flagship at the shipyard where it was undergoing repairs to keep the frigate from being seized by the Russians, Ukraine’s defense minister said.

“It is hard to imagine a more difficult decision for a courageous soldier and crew,” Oleksii Reznikov said.

Another strategic port, Mariupol on the Azov Sea, was “partially under siege,” and Ukrainian forces were pushing back efforts to surround the city, Arestovich said.

“The humanitarian situation is tense,” he said, adding that Ukrainian authorities were in talks with Russian representatives and international organizations to set up a humanitarian corridor to evacuate residents and supply food.

Battles have knocked out the city’s electricity, heat and water systems, as well as most phone service, officials said.

___

Karmanau reported from Lviv, Ukraine. Chernov reported from Mariupol, Ukraine. Sergei Grits in Odesa, Ukraine; Francesca Ebel, Josef Federman and Andrew Drake in Kyiv; and other AP journalists from around the world contributed to this report.

___

Follow the AP's coverage of the Ukraine crisis at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine

Caption U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, center right, speaks with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, center left, during an extraordinary NATO foreign ministers meeting at NATO headquarters in Brussels, Friday, March 4, 2022. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken meets Friday with his counterparts from NATO and the European Union, as Russia's war on Ukraine entered its ninth day marked by the seizure of the strategic port city of Kherson and the shelling of Europe's largest nuclear power plant. (Olivier Douliery, Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Olivier Douliery

Caption NATO ministers attend the North Atlantic Council during an extraordinary NATO foreign ministers meeting at NATO headquarters in Brussels, Friday, March 4, 2022. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken meets Friday with his counterparts from NATO and the European Union, as Russia's war on Ukraine entered its ninth day marked by the seizure of the strategic port city of Kherson and the shelling of Europe's largest nuclear power plant. (Olivier Douliery, Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Olivier Douliery

Caption This image made from a video released by Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant shows bright flaring object landing in grounds of the nuclear plant in Enerhodar, Ukraine Friday, March 4, 2022. Russian forces shelled Europe's largest nuclear plant early Friday, sparking a fire as they pressed their attack on a crucial energy-producing Ukrainian city and gained ground in their bid to cut off the country from the sea. (Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant via AP) Credit: Uncredited

Caption U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, left, and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg participate in a joint press statement prior to an extraordinary NATO foreign ministers meeting at NATO headquarters in Brussels, Friday, March 4, 2022. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken meets Friday with his counterparts from NATO and the European Union, as Russia's war on Ukraine entered its ninth day marked by the seizure of the strategic port city of Kherson and the shelling of Europe's largest nuclear power plant. (Olivier Douliery, Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Olivier Douliery

Caption A child clutches a man's leg before boarding a Lviv bound train, in Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, March 3, 2022. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's office says a second round of talks with Russia aimed at stopping the fighting that has sent more than 1 million people fleeing over Ukraine's borders, has begun in neighboring Belarus, but the two sides appeared to have little common ground. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda) Credit: Vadim Ghirda

Caption Natalia, 57, says goodbye to her daughter and grandson on a train to Lviv at the Kyiv station, Ukraine, Thursday, March 3. 2022. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti) Credit: Emilio Morenatti

Caption Ukrainians cover the sculptures of the Latin Cathedral in Lviv, western Ukraine, Thursday, March 3, 2022. Russia's invasion of Ukraine has forced more than a million people to flee their homeland in just a week. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue) Credit: Bernat Armangue

Caption The remains of a Russian missile lies on the ground in Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, March 3, 2022. Russia has launched a wide-ranging attack on Ukraine, hitting cities and bases with airstrikes or shelling. (AP Photo/Andriy Dubchak) Credit: Andriy Dubchak

Caption Firefighters work to extinguish a fire at a damaged city center after Russian air raid in Chernigiv, Ukraine, Thursday, March 3, 2022. Russian forces have escalated their attacks on crowded cities in what Ukraine's leader called a blatant campaign of terror. (AP Photo/Dmytro Kumaka) Credit: Dmytro Kumaka

Caption People who left Ukraine, wait for a bus to take them to the train station in Przemysl, at the border crossing in Medyka, Poland, Friday, March 4, 2022. More than 1 million people have fled Ukraine following Russia's invasion in the swiftest refugee exodus in this century, the United Nations said Thursday. (AP Photo/Visar Kryeziu) Credit: Visar Kryeziu

Caption A woman carries a young child as people from Ukraine arrive at the border crossing in Medyka, Poland, Friday, March 4, 2022. More than 1 million people have fled Ukraine following Russia's invasion in the swiftest refugee exodus in this century, the United Nations said Thursday. (AP Photo/Visar Kryeziu) Credit: Visar Kryeziu

Caption People, fleeing Ukraine, gather at the train station in Przemysl, Poland, Friday, March 4, 2022. More than 1 million people have fled Ukraine following Russia's invasion in the swiftest refugee exodus in this century, the United Nations said Thursday. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber) Credit: Markus Schreiber

Caption A woman fleeing Ukraine, holds a baby as they arrive at the border crossing in Medyka, Poland, Friday, March 4, 2022. More than 1 million people have fled Ukraine following Russia's invasion in the swiftest refugee exodus in this century, the United Nations said Thursday. (AP Photo/Visar Kryeziu) Credit: Visar Kryeziu

Caption People who left Ukraine, wait for a bus to take them to the train station in Przemysl, at the border crossing in Medyka, Poland, Friday, March 4, 2022. More than 1 million people have fled Ukraine following Russia's invasion in the swiftest refugee exodus in this century, the United Nations said Thursday. (AP Photo/Visar Kryeziu) Credit: Visar Kryeziu

Caption Baby strollers and a wheelchair lined up, at the border crossing in Medyka, Poland, Friday, March 4, 2022. More than 1 million people have fled Ukraine following Russia's invasion in the swiftest refugee exodus in this century, the United Nations said Thursday. (AP Photo/Visar Kryeziu) Credit: Visar Kryeziu