Russian warplane crashes in Sea of Azov port

Nation & World
Updated 5 minutes ago
The Russian military says one of its warplanes crashed in the port of Yeysk on the Sea of Azov after experiencing engine failure

MOSCOW (AP) — A Russian warplane crashed Monday in a residential area in the port of Yeysk on the Sea of Azov after suffering engine failure on Monday, the military said.

A Su-34 bomber came down after one of its engines caught fire during takeoff, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

It said that both crewmembers bailed out safely, but the plane crashed into a residential area, causing a fire as tons of fuel exploded on impact.

Regional Gov. Veniamin Kondratyev said that emergency services were working to put out the fire.

Local authorities said that the massive blaze engulfed several floors of an apartment building and at least 15 apartments were affected. They had no immediate information about casualties.

