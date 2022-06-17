Russian TV shows videos of 2 US vets captured in Ukraine

Drueke, who served in the U.S. Army, and Huynh, who served in the U.S. Marines, went missing after their group came under heavy fire in the northeastern Kharkiv region on June 9.

Citing Drueke, the RT television report said the Americans became separated from the others and once it was safe they set off through the woods, ending up in a village where they were approached by a Russian patrol and surrendered.

RT, which broadcasts in English, said they were being held by Russian-backed separatist forces in the Donbas region of eastern Ukraine.

Three other foreigners fighting for Ukraine, two Britons and a Moroccan man, were sentenced to death by a court run by separatists in Donetsk, which is in the Donbas.

The U.S. has insisted that anyone captured should be considered a prisoner of war and protected by guarantees of humane treatment and fair trials. But the Russian military has said it considers foreigners fighting with Ukraine to be mercenaries and claims they are not protected as combatants under the Geneva Conventions.

A reporter for the Russian state television network VGTRK recorded short clips of the two men speaking Russian and saying, “I am against war.”

There has been no official confirmation from the U.S. or Russian government that the Americans were being held.

The State Department said earlier this week that it was looking into reports that Russian or Russian-backed forces had captured two American citizens. It also reiterated its warning that Americans should not be going to Ukraine to fight, a message repeated Friday by President Joe Biden.

Asked about the missing Americans before the Russian videos appeared, Biden said he had been briefed on the situation but provided no further details.

“I don’t know where they are and I want to be clear: Americans should not be going to Ukraine,” Biden said. “I’ll say it again, Americans should not be going to Ukraine.”

This photo taken April 6, 2022, in Hartselle, Ala., shows U.S. Marine veteran Andy Tai Huynh, who decided to fight with Ukraine in the war against Russia. Huyhn and another veteran from Alabama haven't been heard from in days according to relatives and are considering missing. (Jeronimo Nisa/The Decatur Daily via AP)