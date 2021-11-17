Russian track doping suspension extended into 7th year

However, some figures in Russian track and field are resistant to change, he warned.

“There are still people in Russian athletics who have not embraced this new culture, and there is still much work for RusAF to do to ensure that they do not exercise influence, and instead it is the new generation of athletes and coaches that push Russian athletics forward," Andersen wrote.

Andersen added that Russian officials had agreed there would be extra ongoing checks after the suspension is eventually lifted, and that RusAF was paying for more doping tests in track and field because of “concern” about the Russian anti-doping agency, which remains under a separate suspension from the World Anti-Doping Agency.

World Athletics has allowed a limited number of Russians to compete internationally after a panel examines their history of drug testing. Russia was allowed to send a maximum 10 track and field athletes to compete at the Tokyo Olympics. Mariya Lasitskene won the women's high jump and Anzhelika Sidorova took silver in the pole vault.

