Russian tennis player Kasatkina says she is dating a woman

Since 2013, Russian law has forbidden any discussion of LGBTQ relationships which is deemed to constitute “promotion of non-traditional sexual relations” to minors. That has restricted LGBTQ advocacy or protest in public forums.

There is an effort by Russian lawmakers to broaden this law with a complete ban on "promotion" of LGBTQ relationships in a positive or neutral light and on showing LBGTQ content in cinemas.

The 25-year-old Kasatkina is ranked 12th in the world and lives and trains in Spain, where the interview was filmed. In the interview, she also calls for an end to fighting in Ukraine.

“For the war to end,” Kasatkina said when asked what she wants most in life, and describes the conflict as a “complete nightmare.”

Russian authorities insist that the conflict is not referred to as a “war,” but a “special military operation,” and criticism of the war or the Russian military can be punished with fines or prison time.

Kasatkina is shown in the video crying when asked if she fears she may not be able to return to Russia after her comments in the interview.

