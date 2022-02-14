Russian skater Valieva awaits doping judgment at Olympics

The Court of Arbitration for Sport hearing at a hotel in Beijing wrapped up Monday after 3 a.m. local time, The judges began to deliberate after nearly six hours of online testimony. An announcement is expected Monday afternoon, around 30 hours before competition begins.

Valieva is the heavy favorite for the gold medal when the women's event begins with the short program Tuesday. She has set world-record scores in her first season in senior competition and landed the first quadruple jump by a woman at the Olympics.