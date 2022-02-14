Russian skater Kamila Valieva cleared to compete at Olympics

Valieva tested positive for the heart drug trimetazidine on Dec. 25 at the Russian nationals but the result from a Swedish lab didn't come to light until a week ago, after she helped the Russian Olympic Committee win the team gold.

The Russian anti-doping agency immediately suspended her, then lifted the ban a day later, putting into limbo the awarding of the medals. The IOC and others appealed and an expedited hearing was held Sunday night. Valieva testified via video conference.

Athletes under 16 like Valieva have more rights under anti-doping rules and typically aren’t held responsible for taking banned substance. The focus of any future investigation will will home in on her personal team - coaches, doctors, nutritionists, etc.

This ruling only addresses whether Valieva can keep skating before her case is resolved. It doesn’t decide the fate of the one gold medal that she has already won.

Valieva landed the first quadruple jumps by a woman at the Olympics when she won the team event gold with the Russian Olympic Committee on Monday.

That medal, and any medal she wins in the individual competition, could still be taken from her.

Kamila Valieva, of the Russian Olympic Committee, leaves the ice after a training session at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, in Beijing. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)