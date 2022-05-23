Russian sentenced to life in Ukraine's 1st war crimes trial

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called for “maximum” sanctions against Russia on Monday at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

He said by video that sanctions needed to go further to stop Russia’s aggression, including an oil embargo, all of its banks blocked and cutting off trade with Russia completely.

Zelenskyy says his country has slowed Russian advances and his people’s courage has stirred unseen unity of the democratic world.

On the battlefield, Russian forces have stepped up shelling in Ukraine's eastern industrial heartland as they press their offensive in the region that is now the focus of fighting.

Grinding battles in the Donbas, where Ukrainian and Russian forces are fighting town by town, have forced many civilians to flee their homes.

In Tokyo on Monday, U.S. President Joe Biden and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida joined in condemning Moscow's invasion of Ukraine. Earlier on his trip to Asia, Biden signed legislation granting Ukraine $40 billion more in U.S. support for its defense against the Russian attack.

Western support — both financial and military — has been key to Ukraine's defense, helping their outgunned and outnumbered forces to repel Russia's attempt to take the capital of Kyiv and fight them to a standstill in other places. In the face of those setbacks, Moscow has outlined more limited goals in Ukraine, with its sights now on trying to expand the territory that Russia-backed separatists have held since 2014.

Ukrainian forces dug in around Sievierodonetsk, the main city under Ukrainian control in the Luhansk province of the Donbas, as Russia intensified efforts to capture it. Gov. Serhiy Haidai accused the Russians of “simply intentionally trying to destroy the city ... engaging in a scorched-earth approach.”

Haidai said Sunday that the Russians had occupied several towns and cities in Luhansk after indiscriminate, 24-hour shelling and concentrating forces and weaponry there, bringing in troops from Kharkiv to the northwest, Mariupol to the south, and from inside Russia.

But the Ukrainian military said that Russian forces were unsuccessful in their attack on Oleksandrivka, a village outside of Sievierodonetsk.

Ukraine’s parliament voted Sunday to extend martial law and mobilize its armed forces for a third time, until Aug. 23. Ukrainian officials have said little since the war began about the extent of their country’s casualties, but Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Sunday that 50 to 100 Ukrainian fighters were being killed, apparently each day, in the east.

While the east is now the focus of flighting, the conflict is not confined there. Powerful explosions were heard early Monday in Korosten, about 160 kilometers (100 miles) west of Kyiv, the town’s deputy mayor said. It was the third straight day of apparent attacks in the Zhytomyr District, Ukrainian news agencies reported.

Becatoros reported from Kramatorsk, Ukraine. Associated Press journalists Yuras Karmanau in Lviv, Andrea Rosa in Kharkiv and other AP staffers around the world contributed.

Caption Patients rest at Pokrovsk hospital in Pokrovsk, eastern Ukraine, Sunday, May 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco) Credit: Francisco Seco

Caption Two national guard soldiers drink a shot to honor the memory of two late soldiers in Kharkiv cemetery, eastern Ukraine, Sunday, May 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue) Credit: Bernat Armangue

Caption People fleeing from heavy shelling board an evacuation train at Pokrovsk train station, in Pokrovsk, eastern Ukraine, Sunday, May 22, 2022. Civilians fleeing areas near the eastern front in the war in Ukraine Sunday described scenes of devastation as their towns and villages came under sustained attack from Russian forces. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco) Credit: Francisco Seco

Caption A man checks old items at a flea market in Kharkiv, Ukraine, Sunday, May 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue) Credit: Bernat Armangue

Caption Russian Sgt. Vadim Shishimarin attends a court hearing in Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, May 23, 2022. The 21 year old soldier facing the first war crimes trial since the start of the war in Ukraine plead guilty on May 18 to killing an unarmed civilian. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko) Credit: Natacha Pisarenko

Caption Russian Sgt. Vadim Shishimarin listens to his translator during a court hearing in Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, May 23, 2022. The 21 year old soldier facing the first war crimes trial since the start of the war in Ukraine plead guilty on May 18 to killing an unarmed civilian. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko) Credit: Natacha Pisarenko

Caption Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy speaks on a screen inside a so-called Russian War Crimes House alongside the World Economy Forum in Davos, Switzerland, Sunday, May 22, 2022. An exhibition with pictures documenting suspected Russian war crimes in the Ukrainian war are to be shown in the house. The annual meeting of the World Economy Forum is taking place in Davos from May. 22 until May. 26, 2020. Credit: Markus Schreiber

Caption U.S. President Joe Biden, right, and Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida review an honor guard during a welcome ceremony for President Biden, at the Akasaka Palace state guest house in Tokyo, Japan, Monday, May 23, 2022. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko, Pool) Credit: Eugene Hoshiko

Caption Volunteers from Belarus practice at a shooting range near Warsaw, Poland, on Friday, May 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Michal Dyjuk) Credit: Michal Dyjuk

Caption Doctor Ivan Mozhaiev attends to a patient during morning rounds at Pokrovsk hospital in Pokrovsk, eastern Ukraine, Sunday, May 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco) Credit: Francisco Seco

Caption People fleeing from heavy shelling board an evacuation train at Pokrovsk train station, in Pokrovsk, eastern Ukraine, Sunday, May 22, 2022. Civilians fleeing areas near the eastern front in the war in Ukraine Sunday described scenes of devastation as their towns and villages came under sustained attack from Russian forces. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco) Credit: Francisco Seco

Caption People shop plants in a street market in Kharkiv, Ukraine, Sunday, May 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue) Credit: Bernat Armangue

Caption A patient rests at Pokrovsk hospital, in Pokrovsk, eastern Ukraine, Sunday, May 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco) Credit: Francisco Seco

Caption Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, right, and Polish President Andrzej Duda, attend a news conference after their meeting in Kyiv, Ukraine, Sunday, May 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky) Credit: Efrem Lukatsky

Caption A nurse attends to a patient at Pokrovsk hospital in Pokrovsk, eastern Ukraine, Sunday, May 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco) Credit: Francisco Seco

Caption A painting of the last Russian Czar, Nicholas II, is surrounded by old items at a flea market stall in Kharkiv, Ukraine, Sunday, May 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue) Credit: Bernat Armangue

Caption A child and a man, fleeing from heavy shelling, wave to the photographer before departing in an evacuation train at Pokrovsk train station, in Pokrovsk, eastern Ukraine, Sunday, May 22, 2022. Civilians fleeing areas near the eastern front in the war in Ukraine Sunday described scenes of devastation as their towns and villages came under sustained attack from Russian forces. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco) Credit: Francisco Seco