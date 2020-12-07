Russian sentenced to French prison for bitcoin laundering

At his trial, Vinnik’s main line of defense was that he was only a technical operator carrying out the instructions of BTC-e directors.

The court convicted Vinnik of money laundering but didn't find enough evidence to convict him of extortion, and stopped short of the 10-year jail term and 750,000 euros in fines that prosecutors had requested.

One of his French lawyers, Ariane Zimra, said his conviction for money laundering “doesn’t make sense," arguing that cryptocurrency is not legally considered “money.”

Vinnik was arrested while on vacation in Greece and transferred to France earlier this year.