BreakingNews
Thunderfest event includes classic cars, hot rods, motorcycles and more
X

Russian President Vladimir Putin says "hostilities have intensified significantly" in southeastern Ukraine.

Nation & World
17 minutes ago
Russian President Vladimir Putin says "hostilities have intensified significantly" in southeastern Ukraine.

ST. PETERSBURG, Russia (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin says "hostilities have intensified significantly" in southeastern Ukraine.

In Other News
1
US economy grew at a faster 2.4% rate in April-June quarter despite Fed...
2
Putin says fighting in southeastern Ukraine has intensified, with heavy...
3
Coastal Chinese city joins parts of Taiwan in shutting down schools and...
4
Stock market today: Wall Street points higher ahead of US growth update...
5
European Central Bank hikes interest rates for ninth time to combat...
© 2023 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top