Russian opposition leader's allies face charges

Kira Yarmysh, Navalny's spokeswoman, said on the Telegram messaging app that she and the seven others are accused in connection with their comments on a YouTube channel about the alleged bombing of Ukrainian civilians by Russian soldiers and calls to set fire to Russian military enlistment offices.

Navalny was arrested in Russia in January 2021 upon returning from Germany, where he had been recuperating from nerve-agent poisoning he blames on the Kremlin. He was given a 2½-year sentence for a parole violation.