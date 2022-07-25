BreakingNews
Flags lowered in honor of Clark County deputy killed in the line of duty
journal-news logo
X

Russian opposition figure detained after returning to Moscow

FILE - Leonid Gozman poses for a photo with other members of the new Kremlin-friendly Right Cause party, during the party's founding congress in Moscow, Nov. 16, 2008. The Russian authorities on Monday, July 25, 2022 detained a liberal politician who has recently returned to Moscow from abroad, the latest move in a relentless crackdown on dissent amid Moscow's military action in Ukraine. Gozman was detained after the Interior Ministry issued a warrant for his arrest while investigating a criminal case against him. (Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP, File)

Combined ShapeCaption
FILE - Leonid Gozman poses for a photo with other members of the new Kremlin-friendly Right Cause party, during the party's founding congress in Moscow, Nov. 16, 2008. The Russian authorities on Monday, July 25, 2022 detained a liberal politician who has recently returned to Moscow from abroad, the latest move in a relentless crackdown on dissent amid Moscow's military action in Ukraine. Gozman was detained after the Interior Ministry issued a warrant for his arrest while investigating a criminal case against him. (Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP, File)

Nation & World
Updated 9 minutes ago
The Russian authorities have detained a liberal politician who recently returned to Moscow from abroad, the latest move in a relentless crackdown on dissent amid Moscow’s military action in Ukraine

MOSCOW (AP) — The Russian authorities on Monday detained a liberal politician who recently returned to Moscow from abroad, the latest move in a relentless crackdown on dissent amid Moscow's military action in Ukraine.

Leonid Gozman was detained after the Russian Interior Ministry issued a warrant for his arrest while investigating a criminal case against him.

Gozman has been accused of breaching the law that requires Russian citizens to notify authorities about a foreign citizenship or a residency permit. If found guilty, Gozman could be sentenced to a fine or community work.

Gozman notified the authorities about his Israeli citizenship but they claimed that he failed to do so within required time.

Gozman, a vocal critic of the Kremlin's campaign in Ukraine, left Russia when it started but returned in June in what he described as a “moral” choice.

The Russian Justice Ministry has listed him as a “foreign agent,” a description that carries a strong pejorative meaning and implies additional government scrutiny.

Gozman's lawyer, Mikhail Biryukov, said the politician was detained on the Moscow subway and taken to a police station.

In Other News
1
Feds suing poultry producers over unfair worker practices
2
Firefighters slow growth of California blaze near Yosemite
3
UK parents lose life-support battle over 12-year-old son
4
Zimbabwe debuts gold coins as legal tender to stem inflation
5
Lavrov says Russian goal to oust Ukraine's president
© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top