Russian opposition activist given 25-year prison sentence

“This verdict wrongly conflates human rights activism with ‘high treason’ and is reminiscent of Stalin-era repression,” Amnesty's Russia Director, Natalia Zviagina, said in a statement.

The group declared Kara-Murza a prisoner of conscience convicted solely for his political beliefs and demanded his immediate and unconditional release.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov refused to comment on the sentence.

The charges against Kara-Murza stem from his March 2022 speech to the Arizona House of Representatives in which he denounced Russia’s military action in Ukraine. While he was in custody, investigators added the treason charges linked to his public speeches abroad.

Russia adopted a law criminalizing spreading “false information” about its military days after it sent troops into Ukraine on Feb. 24, 2022. Authorities have used the law to stifle criticism of what the Kremlin calls “a special military operation.”

Kara-Murza, a journalist, was an associate of Russian opposition leader Boris Nemtsov, who was killed near the Kremlin in 2015. Kara-Murza survived poisonings in 2015 and 2017 that he blamed on the Kremlin. Russian officials have denied responsibility.

Kara-Murza's health has deteriorated in custody, leading to the development of polyneuropathy in both his feet, according to his lawyers.

Another prominent opposition figure, Ilya Yashin, was sentenced to 8½ years in prison late last year on charges of discrediting the military.

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP