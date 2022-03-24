Russian officials charged in years-old energy sector hacks

The indicted Russians include an employee at a Russian military research institute accused of working with co-conspirators to hack the systems of a foreign refinery and to install malicious software on the plant's safety systems, resulting in an emergency shutdown. The employee, Evgeny Viktorovich Gladkikh, also tried to break into the networks of an unidentified U.S. company, according to an indictment that was filed in June 2021 and was unsealed Thursday.

The three other defendants are alleged hackers with Russia's Federal Security Service, or FSB, which conducts domestic intelligence and counterintelligence. Prosecutors say they belong to a hacking unit known to cybersecurity researchers as Dragonfly.

The hackers are accused of installing malware through legitimate software updates on more than 17,000 devices in the U.S. and other countries. Their supply chain attacks targeted oil and gas firms, nuclear power plants and utility and power transmission companies, prosecutors said.

A second phase of the attack, officials said, involved spear-phishing attacks targeting more than 500 U.S. and international companies, as well as U.S. government agencies, including the Nuclear Regulatory Commission. The hackers also successfully compromised the business network of the Wolf Creek Nuclear Operating Corporation in Burlington, Kansas, which operates a nuclear power plant.