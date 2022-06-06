Russian minister's visit canceled after overflight refusal

Serbia’s neighbors closed their airspace to Lavrov’s plane, ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told Italian television in comments reported by Russian news agencies.

“This is another closed channel of communication,” Zakharova said.

Serbia has maintained friendly relations with Russia despite the war in Ukraine, refusing to join sanctions against Moscow.

Serbia also is fully dependent on Russian gas. Vucic recently talked to Russian President Vladimir Putin on the phone to arrange a new deal on gas supplies for the next three years.

Analyst Slobodan Stupar described Lavrov's attempted visit to Belgrade as a “show” that would have been used by Moscow to further vilify the West.

“I believe the Russians invited themselves” to Serbia, Stupar told The Associated Press. “They are terribly isolated. ... They can now say that Europe and the world are not democratic and won't allow a simple flyover.”

Analysts in Belgrade have pointed out that Lavrov's visit would further erode Serbia's standing in the West after Belgrade rejected imposing sanctions on Moscow.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is expected in the region late this week.

Stupar said that Vucic has placed himself “in between” Russia and the West, by attempting to maintain ties with Moscow while Serbia is seeking membership in the European Union at the same time.

“That is the worst possible position one can imagine,” Stupar said.

Combined Shape Caption People hold a Russian flag and a banner that reads in Serbian: ''In The Hague, not in Belgrade'', during a protest against Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov's visit in Belgrade, Serbia, Monday, June 6, 2022. Lavrov canceled a trip to Serbia after Serbia's neighboring countries reportedly closed their airspace to his plane. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic) Credit: Darko Vojinovic

Combined Shape Caption People hold a banner that reads in Serbian: ''In The Hague, not in Belgrade'', during a protest against Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov's visit in Belgrade, Serbia, Monday, June 6, 2022. Lavrov canceled a trip to Serbia after Serbia's neighboring countries reportedly closed their airspace to his plane. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic) Credit: Darko Vojinovic