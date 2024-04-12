Russian military trainers arrive in Niger as relations deteriorate with the US

Until now, the U.S. has trained Nigerien forces and considered the country a close and stable ally in a region swept by corps and attempted coups in recent years. But earlier this year, Niger said it no longer recognized the U.S. presence in the country. It has yet to order American troops out, however, U.S. officials have said.

The broadcast said the arrival of Russian trainers followed a call between President Vladimir Putin and the country’s military leaders, who are seeking to diversify their partnerships and achieve greater sovereignty.