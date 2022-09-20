Russian lawmakers toughen punishment for soldiers

The set of amendments to Russia's Criminal Code that was quickly endorsed by the State Duma introduces severe punishments for failure to follow orders, desertion or surrendering to the enemy. The bill now needs to receive the upper house's approval and then be signed by President Vladimir Putin to become law — steps that are considered to be formalities.

Under the new legislation, deserting a military unit during a period of mobilization or martial law would be punishable by up to 10 years in prison, compared with five years under the current law.