Russian FM: Security talks with US to start after holidays

It is important that “our proposals aren't wound up in endless discussions, which the West is famous for and which it knows how to do, that there is a result of all these diplomatic efforts,” Lavrov said Monday.

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg has decided to convene a meeting of the NATO-Russia Council on Jan. 12, a NATO official said Saturday, adding that the bloc was in touch with Russia about the meeting.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov on Monday confirmed the meeting will take place, calling talks with NATO “important,” but said the details of the meeting are “in the works” and the date is still to be confirmed.

Deputy Defense Minister Alexander Fomin on Monday told a briefing of military attaches and representatives of foreign embassies that NATO's “continued confrontational stance towards Russia” forced Moscow to demand the security guarantees.

“The alliance has consistently ignored Russian interests and shied away from an equitable discussion of existing problems,” Fomin said.

__

Lorne Cook contributed to this report from Brussels.