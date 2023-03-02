Russian envoy says nuclear powers may clash over Ukraine

The Russian president noted that Moscow wasn't withdrawing from the pact altogether, and Ryabkov reaffirmed Thursday that Russia would respect the caps on nuclear weapons set under the treaty.

Ryabkov also blamed the U.S. for the failure to ratify the global ban on nuclear weapons and reaffirmed Putin's warning that Moscow would resume nuclear tests if the U.S. does so.

“The U.S. effectively bears responsibility for the fact that the treaty still hasn’t come into force more than a quarter century after it was signed,” he said, adding that “the U.S. openly demonstrates an intention to resume the tests.”

“We can’t stand idle,” Ryabkov said, noting that if the U.S. conducts a nuclear test, “we will be forced to respond.”

“No one should have dangerous illusions that the global strategic parity could be destroyed,” Ryabkov added.

___

Follow the AP's coverage of the war at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP