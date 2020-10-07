Russian envoy hits back at calls for Navalny investigation

The statement called on Russia “to investigate and to disclose in a swift and transparent manner the circumstances of this chemical weapons attack” and share the findings with the OPCW before its next full meeting of member states, scheduled to start on Nov. 30.

Shulgin, however, said that “Russia does not owe anything to anybody: neither to Germany nor to other countries that categorically and groundlessly accuse Russia of poisoning Alexei Navalny. We do not need to explain ourselves to them and we are not going to.”

Moscow has asked the OPCW to consider sending technical experts to Russia to “ cooperate with Russian experts on the matter,” Shulgin said. The organization has said it is willing to help, but needs clarification of Moscow's request before sending experts.

The Russian Foreign Ministry on Tuesday night also bristled at the OPCW’s findings, calling them part of a “conspiracy scenario.”

The ministry said in a statement that Russia will lay out its version of events at this week's meeting of the OPCW's Executive Council and “present the chronology of backstage manipulation by the main actors in this play.”

Associated Press writer Daria Litvinova in Moscow contributed to this report.

The German hospital treating Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny says he has been taking out of an induced coma and is responsive. Berlin's Charite hospital said Monday that Navalny's condition has further improved, allowing doctors to end the medically induced coma and gradually ease him off mechanical ventilation.