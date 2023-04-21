Russian dad convicted in antiwar case keeps parental rights

Months later, his apartment was raided and a criminal case was opened against him. Last month, he was placed under house arrest and his daughter was placed in the orphanage. He escaped from under house arrest before the verdict was announced by a court in Yefremov on March 28, but two days later was detained in neighboring Belarus. Belarusian rights group Viasna said he was extradited to Russia. His whereabouts remain unknown.

In addition to criminal charges against Moskalyov, the authorities filed a lawsuit to restrict him and Maria's mother Sitchikhina in their parental rights. Moskalyov had raised Maria alone as a single father after Sitchikhina left and started another family in a different part of Russia. Earlier this month, however, Sitchikhina picked Maria up from the orphanage and said she would be taking care of her.

Yefremov child service officials said in an online statement this week that now Maria is with her mother, “they have a good relationship” and she “started studying (in school) again,” the reasons for their lawsuit “have been eliminated.”