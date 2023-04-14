Russian court fines Wikipedia for article about Ukraine war

This is not the first time Wikipedia has been fined for refusing to delete “false” information about the war in Ukraine.

Last week, the same Moscow court issued a fine of 800,000 rubles ($9,785) to the Wikimedia Foundation for not removing materials linked to a song by a Russian rock band called Psychea, which Russian authorities consider to be extremist.

In November 2022, the organization was fined 2 million rubles for refusing to delete “false” information in seven Wikipedia articles about the "special military operation," including information about atrocities in Bucha and the destruction of Mariupol’s theater.

In a statement Thursday, Wikimedia’s senior legal manager, Leighanna Mixter, said the organization has not taken down the disputed content and will continue to challenge the rulings as without foundation. She said the “the steady stream of takedown orders” Wikimedia has received in recent months challenge information that is “well-sourced and in line with applicable Wikipedia policies — improved by Wikipedia volunteer editors with more citations and up-to-date information.”

Wikimedia has two active appeals for fines related to takedown notices for topics regarding the invasion of Ukraine — and the latest case “does not present any new legal issues,” she said.

“These orders are part of an ongoing effort by the Russian government to limit the spread of reliable, well-sourced information in the country,” she added, asserting that Wikimedia would resist all attempts to “try to curb free knowledge.”

A Wikipedia page on the issue notes, “Since the early 2010s, Russian Wikipedia and its editors have experienced numerous and increasing threats of nationwide blocks and country-wide enforcement of blacklisting by the Russian government, as well as several attempts to censor pages, spread propaganda, and disinform.”

Tass said Roskomnadzor will label Wikimedia in search engines as a violator of Russian law, and more action against specific articles is planned.

—-

AP Technology Writer Frank Bajak contributed from Boston.