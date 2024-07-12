Russian assassination plots against those supporting Ukraine uncovered in Europe, official says

The official declined to offer any details on other plots, which were first reported by CNN. The CNN report said the U.S. informed Germany, whose security services were able to protect Papperger and foil the plot.

Rheinmetall is a major supplier of military technology and artillery rounds for Ukraine as it fights off Russian forces, and the company has opened an armored vehicle plant inside Ukraine and plans production there.

White House National Security Council spokesperson Adrienne Watson declined to comment on the alleged plot to kill Papperger but said, “Russia’s intensifying campaign of subversion is something that we are taking extremely seriously and have been intently focused on over the past few months.”

“The United States has been discussing this issue with our NATO allies, and we are actively working together to expose and disrupt these activities,” Watson added. “We have also been clear that Russia’s actions will not deter allies from continuing to support Ukraine.”

Neither Rheinmetall nor the German government would comment Friday on the reported plot against Papperger. The Interior Ministry can't comment on “individual threat situations,” spokesperson Maximilian Kall said, but he added that more broadly, “we take the significantly increased threat from Russian aggression very seriously."

“We know that (Russian President Vladimir) Putin's regime wants above all to undermine our support for Ukraine in its defense against the Russian war of aggression, but the German government won't be intimidated,” Kall said.

He noted that German security measures have increased significantly since 2022 and that "the threats range from espionage and sabotage, through cyberattacks, to state terrorism."

European officials gathered for the NATO summit in Washington this week spoke of dealing with an escalation of “hybrid” attacks that they blame on Russia and its allies.

That includes what authorities called suspicious recent fires at industrial and commercial sites in Lithuania, Poland, the United Kingdom, Germany and other nations, and charges that Russia-allied Belarus was sending large numbers of migrants from the Middle East and North Africa to the borders of Poland, Latvia and other countries belonging to NATO.

When asked at a news conference at the NATO summit Thursday, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said he could not comment on the CNN report. He did note a widespread campaign by Russian security services to conduct "hostile actions" against NATO allies, including sabotage, cyberattacks and arson.

“These are not standalone instances. These are part of a pattern, part of an ongoing Russian campaign. And the purpose of this campaign is, of course, to intimidate NATO allies from supporting Ukraine,” Stoltenberg said.

In April, German investigators arrested two German-Russian men on suspicion of espionage, one of them accused of agreeing to carry out attacks on potential targets, including U.S. military facilities, in hopes of sabotaging aid for Ukraine.

Germany has become the second-biggest supplier of weapons to Ukraine after the United States since Russia started its full-scale invasion of Ukraine more than two years ago.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov dismissed the report of a plan to kill Papperger. "All of this is again presented in the fake style, so such reports cannot be taken seriously,” he told reporters Friday.

U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin spoke to his Russian counterpart, Andrei Belousov, on Friday, their second call in less than a month, Pentagon deputy press secretary Sabrina Singh announced at a briefing Friday. The call was initiated by the Russian defense minister, Singh said.

She did not have further details to share, including whether the two leaders spoke about the accusations that Russia had attempted to assassinate top officials of Western defense firms producing weapons systems that are sent to Ukraine, but said “maintaining lines of communication is incredibly important right now."

Moulson reported from Berlin. AP reporters Ellen Knickmeyer and Rebecca Santana in Washington contributed.

