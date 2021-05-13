Russian admirals frets over 'provocative' NATO drills

Adm. Alexander Moiseyev, the commander of Russia's Northern Fleet, said that NATO navy ships' presence in the Barents Sea and the Norwegian Sea have reached levels unseen since World War II.

Speaking to reporters onboard the Northern Fleet's flagship, the Pyotr Veilikiy (Peter the Great) missile cruiser, at its Arctic base of Severomorsk, Moiseyev charged that NATO drills have edged closer to Russian borders and noted increasingly frequent flights by U.S. nuclear-capable strategic bombers.