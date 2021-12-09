Russia warns Kyiv against use of force in rebel regions

Ukraine and the West accused Russia of sending its troops and weapons to back the separatists, which Moscow has repeatedly denied, with the Kremlin insisting that Russia is not a party to the conflict.

Tensions have reignited again this year amid reports of a Russian troop buildup near Ukraine’s border, which Ukrainian and Western officials feared could indicate Moscow’s plan to invade its ex-Soviet neighbor.

President Joe Biden said this week the U.S. would take a more direct role in diplomacy to address Russian President Vladimir Putin's concerns over Ukraine and Europe at large, part of a broader effort to dissuade the Russian leader from ordering a destabilizing new invasion of Ukraine.

U.S. intelligence officials have determined that Russia has stationed about 70,000 troops near its border with Ukraine and has begun planning for a possible invasion as soon as early next year.

Moscow has denied plans to attack Ukraine and in turn blamed Ukraine for its own military buildup in the war-torn east, alleging that Kyiv might try to reclaim the areas controlled by the rebels by force. Ukrainian officials have denied an intention to do so.

Putin has urged the West to provide guarantees that would preclude NATO from expanding to Ukraine and discussed the tense situation around Ukraine with Biden on Tuesday.

Biden, as well as officials in Europe, warned Putin that Russia could face painful economic consequences if it invades Ukraine.