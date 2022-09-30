Russia vetoes UN resolution calling its referendums illegal

The vote on the resolution in the 15-member Security Council was 10-1, with China, India, Brazil and Gabon abstaining.

U.S. Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield said before the vote that in the event of a Russian veto, the U.S. and Albania which sponsored the resolution would take it to the 193-member General Assembly, where there are no vetoes, “and show that the world is still on the side of sovereignty and protecting territorial integrity.”