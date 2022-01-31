Russia, US, Ukraine to square off at UN Security Council

“It goes right to the heart of the role of the Security Council itself,” the official said, speaking on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to speak publicly. “This preventive diplomacy is exactly what the council is supposed to be doing, and I think member states understand that.”

Russia’s massing of an estimated 100,000 troops near the border with Ukraine has brought increasingly strong warnings from the West that Moscow intends to invade. Russia is demanding that NATO promise never to allow Ukraine to join the alliance, and to stop the deployment of NATO weapons near Russian borders and roll back its forces from Eastern Europe. NATO and the U.S. call those demands impossible.

Assuming the meeting goes ahead, the council will first hear a briefing by a senior U.N. official followed by statements from its 15 members including Russia, the United States and European members France, Ireland, United Kingdom and Albania. Under council rules, Ukraine will also speak.

China’s U.N. Ambassador Zhang Jun, whose country has close ties to Russia, indicated Beijing supports Moscow in opposing a council meeting.

“Both sides have shown willingness to continue their negotiations,” he told several reporters on Friday. “Let them settle the differences through dialogue, through negotiations.”

“Russia has said clearly they have no intention to have a war” and the Security Council should “help to deescalate the situation instead of adding fuel to the fire,” Zhang said.

The head of Russia’s Security Council, Nikolai Patrushev, on Sunday rejected Western warnings about an invasion.

“At this time, they’re saying that Russia threatens Ukraine — that’s completely ridiculous,” he was quoted as saying by state news agency Tass. “We don’t want war and we don’t need it at all.”

Thomas-Greenfield said of the U.S. and the other council members on ABC’s “This Week” on Sunday: ”We’re going into the room prepared to listen to them, but we’re not going to be distracted by their propaganda.”

“This is a period when we want to see calm," said Ireland's U.N. Ambassador Geraldine Byrne Nason, whose country is serving a two-year term on the council. “We want to see deescalation, diplomacy and dialogue. That’s what we favor in relation to the current set of circumstances."