Russia, Ukraine trade claims of nuclear plant attacks

Nearby, heavy firing during the night left parts of Nikopol without electricity, said Valentyn Reznichenko, the Dnipropetrovsk region's governor. Rocket strikes damaged a dozen residences in Marhanets, according to Yevhen Yevtushenko, the administration head for the district that includes the city of about 45,000.

The city of Zaporizhzhia, about 40 kilometers (25 miles) up the Dnieper River from the nuclear plant, also came under Russian fire, damaging dozens of apartment buildings and homes and wounding two people, city council member Anatoliy Kurtev said. Russian forces struck a Zaporizhzhia repair shop for Ukrainian air force helicopters, Konashenkov said.

Neither side's claims could be independently verified.

Downriver from the nuclear plant, Ukrainian rockets hit the Kakhovka hydroelectric plant and adjacent city three times on Sunday, said Vladimir Leontyev, the head of the Russia-installed local administration.

The plant's dam is a major roadway across the river and a potentially key Russian supply route. The dam forms a reservoir that provides water for the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant.

In eastern Ukraine, where Russian and separatist forces are trying to take control, shelling hit the large and strategically significant cities of Kramatorsk and Sloviansk, with no casualties reported, said Pavlo Kyrylenko, the Donetsk region's governor. Konashenkov said Russian missile strikes killed 250 Ukrainian soldiers and reservists in and near Sloviansk. Ukrainian officials didn't comment on the claim, in keeping with their policy of not discussing losses.

Sloviansk resident Kostiantyn Daineko told The Associated Press that he was falling asleep when an explosion blew out his apartment windows.

“I opened my eyes and saw how the window frame was flying over me, the frame and pieces of broken glass,” he said.

Russian and separatist forces hold much of the Donetsk region, one of two Russia has recognized as sovereign states.

Authorities last week began distributing iodine tablets to residents who live near the Zaporizhzhia plant in case of radiation exposure. Much of the concern centers on the cooling systems for the plant’s nuclear reactors. The systems require electricity, and the plant was temporarily knocked offline Thursday because of what officials said was fire damage to a transmission line. A cooling system failure could cause a nuclear meltdown.

Periodic shelling has damaged the power station’s infrastructure, Ukraine’s nuclear power operator, Energoatom, said Saturday.

“There are risks of hydrogen leakage and sputtering of radioactive substances, and the fire hazard is high,” it said.

The U.N.’s atomic energy agency has tried to work out an agreement with Ukrainian and Russian authorities to send a team to inspect and secure the plant, but it remained unclear when the visit might take place.

___

Follow AP's coverage of the war in Ukraine at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine

___

Andrew Katell contributed to this report from New York.

___

A previous version of this story was corrected to show that the first name of the Sloviansk resident is Kostiantyn, not Konstiantyn.

Combined Shape Caption Kostiantyn Daineko, stands in his mother's apartment that was damaged after a Russian attack in Slovyansk, Ukraine, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022. Daineko was listening to evangelical music and almost sleeping on the sofa when he felt dirt in his mouth due to the explosion. "This is how the liberation looks like this year", says the 41-year-old church volunteer as he shows the damages in the apartment. (AP Photo/Leo Correa) Credit: Leo Correa Credit: Leo Correa Combined Shape Caption Kostiantyn Daineko, stands in his mother's apartment that was damaged after a Russian attack in Slovyansk, Ukraine, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022. Daineko was listening to evangelical music and almost sleeping on the sofa when he felt dirt in his mouth due to the explosion. "This is how the liberation looks like this year", says the 41-year-old church volunteer as he shows the damages in the apartment. (AP Photo/Leo Correa) Credit: Leo Correa Credit: Leo Correa

Combined Shape Caption Workers drain water from a crater created by an explosion that damaged a residential building after a Russian attack in Slovyansk, Ukraine, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022. (AP Photo/Leo Correa) Credit: Leo Correa Credit: Leo Correa Combined Shape Caption Workers drain water from a crater created by an explosion that damaged a residential building after a Russian attack in Slovyansk, Ukraine, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022. (AP Photo/Leo Correa) Credit: Leo Correa Credit: Leo Correa

Combined Shape Caption The sofa where Kostiantyn Daineko sleeps is seen in his mother's apartment that was damaged after a Russian attack in Slovyansk, Ukraine, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022. Daineko was listening to evangelical music and almost sleeping on the sofa when he felt dirt in his mouth due to the explosion. "This is how the liberation looks like this year", says the 41-year-old church volunteer as he shows the damages in the apartment. (AP Photo/Leo Correa) Credit: Leo Correa Credit: Leo Correa Combined Shape Caption The sofa where Kostiantyn Daineko sleeps is seen in his mother's apartment that was damaged after a Russian attack in Slovyansk, Ukraine, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022. Daineko was listening to evangelical music and almost sleeping on the sofa when he felt dirt in his mouth due to the explosion. "This is how the liberation looks like this year", says the 41-year-old church volunteer as he shows the damages in the apartment. (AP Photo/Leo Correa) Credit: Leo Correa Credit: Leo Correa

Combined Shape Caption Kostiantyn Daineko, stands in his mother's apartment that was damaged after a Russian attack in Slovyansk, Ukraine, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022. Daineko was listening to evangelical music and almost sleeping on the sofa when he felt dirt in his mouth due to the explosion. "This is how the liberation looks like this year", says the 41-year-old church volunteer as he shows the damages in the apartment. (AP Photo/Leo Correa) Credit: Leo Correa Credit: Leo Correa Combined Shape Caption Kostiantyn Daineko, stands in his mother's apartment that was damaged after a Russian attack in Slovyansk, Ukraine, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022. Daineko was listening to evangelical music and almost sleeping on the sofa when he felt dirt in his mouth due to the explosion. "This is how the liberation looks like this year", says the 41-year-old church volunteer as he shows the damages in the apartment. (AP Photo/Leo Correa) Credit: Leo Correa Credit: Leo Correa

Combined Shape Caption Ukrainian servicemen ride atop of an armored vehicle on a road in Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022. (AP Photo/Leo Correa) Credit: Leo Correa Credit: Leo Correa Combined Shape Caption Ukrainian servicemen ride atop of an armored vehicle on a road in Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022. (AP Photo/Leo Correa) Credit: Leo Correa Credit: Leo Correa

Combined Shape Caption EDS NOTE: OBSCENITY - Rolls of toilet paper printed with the face of Russian President Vladimir Putin are sold in downtown Kyiv, Ukraine, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti) Credit: Emilio Morenatti Credit: Emilio Morenatti Combined Shape Caption EDS NOTE: OBSCENITY - Rolls of toilet paper printed with the face of Russian President Vladimir Putin are sold in downtown Kyiv, Ukraine, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti) Credit: Emilio Morenatti Credit: Emilio Morenatti

Combined Shape Caption Ukrainian flags to honor soldiers killed fighting Russian troops, are placed in a garden in Kiev's Independence Square, Ukraine, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti) Credit: Emilio Morenatti Credit: Emilio Morenatti Combined Shape Caption Ukrainian flags to honor soldiers killed fighting Russian troops, are placed in a garden in Kiev's Independence Square, Ukraine, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti) Credit: Emilio Morenatti Credit: Emilio Morenatti

Combined Shape Caption A girl, wearing a dress in the colours of the Ukrainian flag, walks in Kiev's Independence Square, Ukraine, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti) Credit: Emilio Morenatti Credit: Emilio Morenatti Combined Shape Caption A girl, wearing a dress in the colours of the Ukrainian flag, walks in Kiev's Independence Square, Ukraine, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti) Credit: Emilio Morenatti Credit: Emilio Morenatti

Combined Shape Caption Activists hold a giant Ukrainian flag during an event "Ukraine united" in Kyiv, Ukraine, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022. The action symbolises the unity of the Ukrainian people in the struggle for the independence of Ukraine. The 430-meter long flag connected both sides of Dnipro river. (AP Photo/Andrew Kravchenko) Credit: Andrew Kravchenko Credit: Andrew Kravchenko Combined Shape Caption Activists hold a giant Ukrainian flag during an event "Ukraine united" in Kyiv, Ukraine, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022. The action symbolises the unity of the Ukrainian people in the struggle for the independence of Ukraine. The 430-meter long flag connected both sides of Dnipro river. (AP Photo/Andrew Kravchenko) Credit: Andrew Kravchenko Credit: Andrew Kravchenko

Combined Shape Caption Activists hold a rolled Ukrainian flag during an event "Ukraine united" in Kyiv, Ukraine, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022. The action symbolises the unity of the Ukrainian people in the struggle for the independence of Ukraine. (AP Photo/Andrew Kravchenko) Credit: Andrew Kravchenko Credit: Andrew Kravchenko Combined Shape Caption Activists hold a rolled Ukrainian flag during an event "Ukraine united" in Kyiv, Ukraine, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022. The action symbolises the unity of the Ukrainian people in the struggle for the independence of Ukraine. (AP Photo/Andrew Kravchenko) Credit: Andrew Kravchenko Credit: Andrew Kravchenko

Combined Shape Caption Activists hold a giant Ukrainian flag during an event "Ukraine united" in Kyiv, Ukraine, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022. The action symbolises the unity of the Ukrainian people in the struggle for the independence of Ukraine. The 430-meter long flag connected both sides of Dnipro river. (AP Photo/Andrew Kravchenko) Credit: Andrew Kravchenko Credit: Andrew Kravchenko Combined Shape Caption Activists hold a giant Ukrainian flag during an event "Ukraine united" in Kyiv, Ukraine, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022. The action symbolises the unity of the Ukrainian people in the struggle for the independence of Ukraine. The 430-meter long flag connected both sides of Dnipro river. (AP Photo/Andrew Kravchenko) Credit: Andrew Kravchenko Credit: Andrew Kravchenko

Combined Shape Caption Activists hold a giant Ukrainian flag during an event "Ukraine united" in Kyiv, Ukraine, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022. The action symbolises the unity of the Ukrainian people in the struggle for the independence of Ukraine. The 430-meter long flag connected both sides of Dnipro river. (AP Photo/Andrew Kravchenko) Credit: Andrew Kravchenko Credit: Andrew Kravchenko Combined Shape Caption Activists hold a giant Ukrainian flag during an event "Ukraine united" in Kyiv, Ukraine, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022. The action symbolises the unity of the Ukrainian people in the struggle for the independence of Ukraine. The 430-meter long flag connected both sides of Dnipro river. (AP Photo/Andrew Kravchenko) Credit: Andrew Kravchenko Credit: Andrew Kravchenko

Combined Shape Caption Customers smoke shisha on a downtown street during sunset in Kyiv, Ukraine, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti) Credit: Emilio Morenatti Credit: Emilio Morenatti Combined Shape Caption Customers smoke shisha on a downtown street during sunset in Kyiv, Ukraine, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti) Credit: Emilio Morenatti Credit: Emilio Morenatti