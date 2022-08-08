Russia temporarily pulls out of weapons inspection treaty

In a statement on its website, the ministry said Western sanctions made it impossible for Russia to enforce the New START Treaty “in strict accordance with the principles of parity and equality of the parties.” It said the sanctions effectively barred Russian inspectors from carrying out activities on U.S. soil.

The ministry also said the barring of Russian planes from U.S. airspace and that of Washington’s Western allies was an obstacle, as was the tightening of visa requirements for Russian inspectors. It claimed that U.S. inspectors have not faced comparable difficulties, despite Russia closing its skies to the European Union's 27 nations, the U.K. and Canada — though not the U.S. — after the start of the conflict in Ukraine in late February.