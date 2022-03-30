Russia shells areas in Ukraine where it vowed to scale back

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reacted with skepticism to Russia's announcement amid talks in Istanbul on Tuesday that it would reduce military activity near the capital and Chernihiv.

“We can call those signals that we hear at the negotiations positive,” he said in his nightly video address to the Ukrainian people. “But those signals don’t silence the explosions of Russian shells.”

That skepticism only gained ground Wednesday morning.

“The so-called reduction of activity in the Chernihiv region, was demonstrated by the enemy strikes including air strikes on Nizhyn, and all night long they were shelling Chernihiv,” said the regional governor, Viacheslav Chaus. "Civilian infrastructure facilities, libraries, shopping centers, many houses were destroyed in Chernihiv.”

Oleksandr Pavliuk, the head of the Kyiv region military administration, said Wednesday that Russian shells targeted residential areas and civilian infrastructure in the Bucha, Brovary and Vyshhorod regions around the capital.

They weren't the only attacks by Russian President Vladimir Putin's forces.

Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Maj. Gen. Igor Konashenkov said Wednesday that the military targeted fuel depots in two towns in central Ukraine with air-launched long-range cruise missiles. Russian forces also hit a Ukrainian special forces headquarters in the southern Mykolaiv region, he said, and two ammunition depots in the eastern Donetsk region.

The General Staff of Ukraine’s armed forces noted intensified shelling and attacks in the Donetsk area, where it say Russian forces were focused on trying to win control over the besieged city of Mariupol and other cities.

Donetsk is in the eastern industrial heartland of Donbas, where the Russian military says it has shifted its attention. Top Russian military officials have said twice in recent days that their main goal now is the “liberation” of Donbas, where Moscow-backed rebels have been battling Ukrainian forces since 2014.

Western officials also said Moscow was now reinforcing troops in the Donbas in a bid to encircle Ukraine’s forces there. And Russia’s deadly siege in the south continues.

Some analysts have suggested that the apparent scaling back of the Kremlin's aims and the pledge to reduce activity around Kyiv and Chernihiv may merely reflect the reality on the ground: Its troops have become bogged down and taken heavy losses in their bid to seize the capital and other cities.

Meanwhile, a missile destroyed part of an apartment block in the rebel-controlled city of Donetsk early Wednesday, reportedly killing two people and wounding four. Separatists blamed Ukrainian forces for the attack.

“I was just sitting on the couch and — bang! — the window glass popped, the frames came off, I didn’t even understand what happened,” said one resident, Anna Gorda.

Still, there were hints of the outline of a possible agreement to end the war after the latest round of talks Tuesday in Istanbul.

Kyiv's delegation offered a framework for a peace deal under which a neutral Ukraine’s security would be guaranteed by a group of other countries. Among other things, the Kremlin has demanded all along that Ukraine drop any hope of joining NATO.

Moscow reacted coolly to that offer, with Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov saying Wednesday it was a “positive factor” that Ukraine has submitted its written proposals but that he saw no breakthrough.

Still, Russian Deputy Defense Minister Alexander Fomin said Moscow would in the meantime “fundamentally ... cut back military activity in the direction of Kyiv and Chernihiv” to “increase mutual trust and create conditions for further negotiations.”

But Zelenskyy warned the world and his own people not to get ahead of themselves.

"Ukrainians have already learned during the 34 days of the invasion and during the past eight years of war in the Donbas that you can trust only concrete results,” he said.

Western countries also expressed doubts about Russia's intentions.

“We judge the Russian military machine by its actions, not just its words,” British Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab told Sky News on Wednesday. "There’s obviously some skepticism that it will regroup to attack again rather than seriously engaging in diplomacy.”

He added that “of course the door to diplomacy will always be left ajar, but I don’t think you can trust what is coming out of the mouth of Putin’s war machine.”

An assessment from Britain's Ministry of Defense said that Russia's focus on the Donbas region “is likely a tacit admission that it is struggling to sustain more than one significant axis of advance.”

“Russian units suffering heavy losses have been forced to return to Belarus and Russia to reorganize and resupply,” the ministry said in a statement Wednesday. “Such activity is placing further pressure on Russia's already strained logistics and demonstrates the difficulties Russia is having reorganizing its units in forward areas within Ukraine.”

Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said the U.S. has detected small numbers of Russian ground forces moving away from the Kyiv area, but it appeared to be a repositioning of forces, “not a real withdrawal.”

In response to Moscow's pledge, U.S. President Joe Biden and his secretary of state, Antony Blinken, said they would wait to see what Russia's actions are.

Blinken added that Russian indications of a pullback could be an attempt to “deceive people and deflect attention.”

It wouldn't be the first time. In the tense buildup to the invasion, the Russian military announced some units were loading equipment onto rail cars and preparing to return to their home bases after completing exercises. Ten days later, Russia launched its invasion.

The war it triggered has devastated a nation that once was a major food exporter.

The United Nations’ food aid agency said it is now providing emergency assistance to 1 million people in Ukraine, including 330,000 freshly baked loaves of bread to families in the eastern city of Kharkiv.

The Rome-based World Food Program estimated that 45% of Ukraine’s population is worried about finding enough to eat. Millions more have simply left the country.

Tetyana Parmynska, a 28-year-old from the Chernihiv region now at a refugee center in Poland, said she hoped for peace. Nearby, a man played songs on a battered black piano decorated with a white peace emblem.

“Children are suffering, and our city, and everything," Parmynska said. "We have no strength anymore.”

This story has been updated to correct that face-to-face talks are not expected Wednesday.

Karmanau reported from Lviv, Ukraine. Associated Press journalists around the world contributed to this report.

Follow the AP's coverage of the war at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine

Caption A view of the building damaged by the shelling in Donetsk, on the territory which is under the Government of the Donetsk People's Republic control, eastern Ukraine, Wednesday, March 30, 2022. (AP Photo/Alexei Alexandrov)

Caption A soldier comforts Larysa Kolesnyk, 82, after she was evacuated from Irpin, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Wednesday, March 30, 2022. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)

Caption Sasha, 61, smokes a cigarette after being evacuated from Irpin, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Wednesday, March 30, 2022. "I am so stressed right now I wish I would die", said Sasha to The Associated Press. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)

Caption A wounded man talks to a soldier, left, after being evacuated from Irpin, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Wednesday, March 30, 2022. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)

Caption World Food Programme (WFP) global spokesperson Tomson Phiri, shows aid boxes piled up in a warehouse in Lviv, western Ukraine, Wednesday, March 30, 2022. (AP Photo/Nariman El-Mofty)

Caption A man walks past a the central post office building damaged by night shelling in Chernihiv, Ukraine, Wednesday, March 30, 2022. Ukrainian officials say Russian forces pounded areas around Kyiv and another Ukrainian city overnight. The attacks come hours after Moscow pledged to scale back military operations in those places. (AP Photo)

Caption A Polish soldier gives directions to Ukrainian refugees upon their arrival at border crossing in Medyka, southeastern Poland, on Wednesday, March 30, 2022. The U.N. refugee agency says more than 4 million people have now fled Ukraine following Russia's invasion, a new milestone in the largest refugee crisis in Europe since World War II. (AP Photo/Sergei Grits)

Caption Mayor of Chernihiv Vadyslav Atroshenko, right, speaks to a journalist near the shopping mall damaged by night shelling in Chernihiv, Ukraine, Wednesday, March 30, 2022. Ukrainian officials say Russian forces pounded areas around Kyiv and another Ukrainian city overnight. The attacks come hours after Moscow pledged to scale back military operations in those places.(AP Photo/Vladislav Savenok)

Caption A woman rides a bicycle past a burned bus after fighting on the outskirts of Mariupol, Ukraine, in territory under control of the separatist government of the Donetsk People's Republic, on Tuesday, March 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Alexei Alexandrov)

Caption Evacuated neighbours from Irpin gather in an assistant center on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Wednesday, March 30, 2022. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)

Caption Eduard Basurin, deputy head of the People's Militia of the Donetsk People's Republic, left, tries to reassure the resident of the building affected by the shelling in Donetsk, on the territory which is under the Government of the Donetsk People's Republic control, eastern Ukraine, Wednesday, March 30, 2022. (AP Photo/Alexei Alexandrov)

Caption Damage is seen on apartment buildings after shelling from fighting on the outskirts of Mariupol, Ukraine, in territory under control of the separatist government of the Donetsk People's Republic, on Tuesday, March 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Alexei Alexandrov)