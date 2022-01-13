Russia sees sharp rise in virus cases amid new surge fears

The omicron variant spreads even more easily than other coronavirus strains, and has already become dominant in many countries. It also more easily infects those who have been vaccinated or had previously been infected by prior versions of the virus. However, early studies show omicron is less likely to cause severe illness than the previous delta variant.

President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday call the virus situation in the country “very difficult" and urged the government to prepare. Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova promised to present some new response measures by the end of the week, without going into details.