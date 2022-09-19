Russia seeks closer security ties with China as key goal

The statement didn't offer any further details of prospective cooperation.

Putin met with Chinese President Xi Jinping last week in Uzbekistan, their first encounter since the Russian leader sent troops into Ukraine in late February.

A Chinese government statement issued after the meeting didn’t specifically mention Ukraine but said Xi promised “strong support” for Russia’s “core interests.” Beijing uses “core interests” to describe issues such as national sovereignty and the ruling Communist Party’s claim to Taiwan, over which it is willing to go to war.

Xi’s government, which said it had a “no-limits” friendship with Moscow before the Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine, has refused to criticize Russia’s military actions. China and India both have increased their imports of Russian oil and gas, helping Moscow offset Western sanctions imposed over its actions in Ukraine.

During his meeting with Xi on Thursday, Putin praised China's president for maintaining a “balanced” approach to the Ukrainian crisis and said he was ready to discuss Beijing's “concerns” about Ukraine.

Putin’s rare mention of Chinese worries came as the impact of volatile oil prices and economic uncertainty due to almost seven months of fighting in Ukraine has caused anxiety in China.

Xi and Putin met on the sidelines of the eight-nation Shanghai Cooperation Organization, a security alliance created as a counterweight to U.S. influence that also includes India, Pakistan and four ex-Soviet nations in Central Asia.