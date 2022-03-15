Russia seeks 13-year prison sentence for Kremlin foe Navalny

The trial, which opened exactly a month ago, unfolded in a makeshift courtroom in the prison colony hours away from Moscow where Navalny is serving a sentence for parole violations. Navalny's supporters have criticized the authorities' decision to move the proceedings there from a courthouse in Moscow, saying it has effectively limited access to the proceedings for the media and supporters.

Navalny, 45, has appeared at hearings wearing prison garb and made several elaborate speeches during the trial, decrying the charges against him as bogus.

Navalny was arrested in January 2021 immediately upon his return from Germany, where he spent five months convalescing from a poisoning he blamed on the Kremlin, a claim Russian officials vehemently denied. Shortly after the arrest, a court sentenced him to 2 1/2 years in prison over the parole violations stemming from a 2014 suspended sentence in a fraud case that Navalny insists was politically driven.

Following Navalny’s imprisonment, authorities unleashed a sweeping crackdown on his associates and supporters. His closest allies have left Russia after facing multiple criminal charges, and his Foundation for Fighting Corruption and a network of nearly 40 regional offices were outlawed as extremist — a designation that exposes people involved to prosecution.

Last month, Russian officials added Navalny and a number of his associates to a state registry of extremists and terrorists.

Several criminal cases have been launched against Navalny individually, leading his associates to suggest the Kremlin intends to keep him behind bars for as long as possible.

Members of Navalny’s defense team have complained they were not allowed to bring cellphones or laptops containing case files into the courtroom at the penal colony.

Caption In this image provided by the Russian Federal Penitentiary Service, Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny waves to journalists and supporters via a video link, as he stands next to his wife Yulia and his layers during a court session in Pokrov, Vladimir region, about 100 kilometers (62 miles) east of Moscow, Russia, Monday, Jan. 17, 2022. A new trial against Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny has opened at the penal colony where he already is serving a prison term. Navalny is charged with fraud and contempt of court in the trial that opened on Tuesday. (AP Photo/Denis Kaminev) Credit: Denis Kaminev

Caption In this image provided by the Russian Federal Penitentiary Service, Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny speaks via a video link, as he stands next to his layers during a court session in Pokrov, Vladimir region, about 100 kilometers (62 miles) east of Moscow, Russia, Monday, Jan. 17, 2022. A new trial against Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny opened Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, at the penal colony where he faces another lengthy prison term, a further step in a yearlong, multi-pronged crackdown on Russia's most ardent Kremlin critic, his allies and other dissenting voices. (AP Photo/Denis Kaminev) Credit: Denis Kaminev

Caption Journalists take pictures from a TV monitor showing Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny speaking via a video link during a court session in Pokrov, Vladimir region, about 100 kilometers (62 miles) east of Moscow, Russia, Monday, Jan. 17, 2022. A new trial against Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny has opened at the penal colony where he already is serving a prison term. Navalny is charged with fraud and contempt of court in the trial that opened on Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Denis Kaminev) Credit: Denis Kaminev