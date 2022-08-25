BreakingNews
Cost to build four fire stations in Middletown jumps $3 million
journal-news logo
X

Russia says station attack was on Ukrainian military target

A drone carries a big national flag in front of Ukraine's the Motherland Monument in Kyiv, Ukraine, Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022. Kyiv authorities have banned mass gatherings in the capital through Thursday for fear of Russian missile attacks. Independence Day, like the six-month mark in the war, falls on Wednesday. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)

Combined ShapeCaption
A drone carries a big national flag in front of Ukraine's the Motherland Monument in Kyiv, Ukraine, Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022. Kyiv authorities have banned mass gatherings in the capital through Thursday for fear of Russian missile attacks. Independence Day, like the six-month mark in the war, falls on Wednesday. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)

Nation & World
By INNA VARENYTSIA, Associated Press
Updated 28 minutes ago
A Ukrainian official says the death toll from a Russian rocket attack on Ukraine's Independence Day has risen to 25

CHAPLYNE, Ukraine (AP) — The death toll from a Russian rocket attack on a train station and the surrounding area as Ukraine celebrated its Independence Day climbed to 25, including at least two children, Ukrainian authorities said Thursday. Russia said it targeted a military train and claimed to have killed more than 200 Ukrainian reservists.

The bloodshed came as Ukraine was braced for attacks tied to the national holiday and war's six-month mark, both of which fell on Wednesday. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had warned that Russia might “try to do something particularly nasty, something particularly cruel” this week.

Meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered an increase in his country's armed forces of 137,000, or more than 13%. That would bring Russia's overall troop strength to more than 1.15 million.

The decree he signed did not say whether the increase would be accomplished by expanding the draft, recruiting more volunteers, or both.

The lethal train-station strike in Chaplyne, a town of about 3,500 residents in the central Dnipropetrovsk region, served as a painful reminder of Russia's continued ability to inflict suffering six months into the war.

The dead included an 11-year-old boy found under the rubble of a house and a 6-year-old killed in a car fire near the train station, authorities said.

The deputy head of the Ukrainian presidential office, Kyrylo Tymoshenko, did not say whether all of the 25 people killed were civilians. But if they were, it would amount to one of the deadliest attacks on civilians in weeks. Thirty-one people were reported injured.

In his nightly video address Wednesday, Zelenskky detailed the attack and vowed: “We will definitely make the occupiers bear responsibility for everything they have done. And we will certainly drive the invaders out of our land. Not a single stain of this evil will remain in our free Ukraine.”

Russia's Defense Ministry said its forces used an Iskander missile to strike a military train that was carrying Ukrainian troops and equipment to the front line in eastern Ukraine. The ministry claimed more than 200 reservists "were destroyed on their way to the combat zone.”

Wednesday’s holiday marked Ukraine’s 1991 declaration of independence from the Soviet Union.

In Geneva, the U.N.’s human rights chief, Michelle Bachelet, decried the six months since the Russian invasion as “unimaginably horrifying.”

Tetyana Kvitnytska, deputy head of the Dnipropetrovsk regional health department, said those wounded in the train station attack suffered head injuries, broken limbs, burns and shrapnel wounds.

“People were in a difficult condition, both physically and psychologically,” he said.

She added that three of the four children being treated were in serious condition, with blast and shrapnel injuries, burns and broken bones.

Following attacks in which civilians have died, the Russian government has repeatedly claimed that its forces aim only at legitimate military targets. Hours before the train station attack, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu insisted the military was doing its best to spare civilians, even at the cost of slowing down its offensive in Ukraine.

In April, a Russian missile attack on a train station in the eastern Ukrainian city of Kramatorsk killed more than 50 people as crowds of mostly women and children sought to flee the fighting. The attack was denounced as a war crime.

In Moscow on Thursday, Dmitry Medvedev, the secretary of Russia’s Security Council, said Western hopes for a Ukrainian victory are futile and emphasized that the Kremlin will press what it calls the “special military operation” home, leaving just two possible outcomes.

“One is reaching all goals of the special military operation and Kyiv’s recognition of this outcome,” Medvedev said on his messaging app channel. “The second is a military coup in Ukraine followed by the recognition of results of the special operation.”

___

Follow all of AP's coverage of the war in Ukraine at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine

Combined ShapeCaption
A woman made up with wounds and with Ukrainian colors attends a so called Freedom March demonstration, marking the Ukrainian Independence Day in Berlin, Germany, Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022. European leaders are pledging unwavering support for Ukraine as the war-torn country marks its Independence Day. The commemorations Wednesday coincide with the six-month milestone of Russia's invasion. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)

Credit: Markus Schreiber

A woman made up with wounds and with Ukrainian colors attends a so called Freedom March demonstration, marking the Ukrainian Independence Day in Berlin, Germany, Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022. European leaders are pledging unwavering support for Ukraine as the war-torn country marks its Independence Day. The commemorations Wednesday coincide with the six-month milestone of Russia's invasion. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)

Credit: Markus Schreiber

Combined ShapeCaption
A woman made up with wounds and with Ukrainian colors attends a so called Freedom March demonstration, marking the Ukrainian Independence Day in Berlin, Germany, Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022. European leaders are pledging unwavering support for Ukraine as the war-torn country marks its Independence Day. The commemorations Wednesday coincide with the six-month milestone of Russia's invasion. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)

Credit: Markus Schreiber

Credit: Markus Schreiber

Combined ShapeCaption
A person holds a placard that reads, "The war in Ukraine is not over," in Habima Square as people gather to mark Ukrainian Independence Day in Tel Aviv, Israel, Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022. (AP Photo/ Ariel Schalit)

Credit: Ariel Schalit

A person holds a placard that reads, "The war in Ukraine is not over," in Habima Square as people gather to mark Ukrainian Independence Day in Tel Aviv, Israel, Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022. (AP Photo/ Ariel Schalit)

Credit: Ariel Schalit

Combined ShapeCaption
A person holds a placard that reads, "The war in Ukraine is not over," in Habima Square as people gather to mark Ukrainian Independence Day in Tel Aviv, Israel, Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022. (AP Photo/ Ariel Schalit)

Credit: Ariel Schalit

Credit: Ariel Schalit

Combined ShapeCaption
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, right, and Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson attend a news conference in Kyiv, Ukraine, Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022. British prime minister Boris Johnson urged western allies to maintain their strong support to Ukraine through the winter arguing that their position would improve after the cold weather ends. (AP Photo/Andrew Kravchenko)

Credit: Andrew Kravchenko

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, right, and Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson attend a news conference in Kyiv, Ukraine, Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022. British prime minister Boris Johnson urged western allies to maintain their strong support to Ukraine through the winter arguing that their position would improve after the cold weather ends. (AP Photo/Andrew Kravchenko)

Credit: Andrew Kravchenko

Combined ShapeCaption
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, right, and Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson attend a news conference in Kyiv, Ukraine, Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022. British prime minister Boris Johnson urged western allies to maintain their strong support to Ukraine through the winter arguing that their position would improve after the cold weather ends. (AP Photo/Andrew Kravchenko)

Credit: Andrew Kravchenko

Credit: Andrew Kravchenko

Combined ShapeCaption
The Peace Tower is illuminated in the colors of the Ukraine flag to celebrate Ukrainian Independence Day on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Ontario, on Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022. (Patrick Doyle/The Canadian Press via AP)

Credit: Patrick Doyle

The Peace Tower is illuminated in the colors of the Ukraine flag to celebrate Ukrainian Independence Day on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Ontario, on Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022. (Patrick Doyle/The Canadian Press via AP)

Credit: Patrick Doyle

Combined ShapeCaption
The Peace Tower is illuminated in the colors of the Ukraine flag to celebrate Ukrainian Independence Day on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Ontario, on Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022. (Patrick Doyle/The Canadian Press via AP)

Credit: Patrick Doyle

Credit: Patrick Doyle

Combined ShapeCaption
Orysia, 8, of Ottawa, runs with the Ukraine flag as people take part in Ukrainian Independence Day celebrations on Parliament Hill in Ottawa , Ontario, on Wednesday, August 24, 2022. (Patrick Doyle/The Canadian Press via AP)

Credit: Patrick Doyle

Orysia, 8, of Ottawa, runs with the Ukraine flag as people take part in Ukrainian Independence Day celebrations on Parliament Hill in Ottawa , Ontario, on Wednesday, August 24, 2022. (Patrick Doyle/The Canadian Press via AP)

Credit: Patrick Doyle

Combined ShapeCaption
Orysia, 8, of Ottawa, runs with the Ukraine flag as people take part in Ukrainian Independence Day celebrations on Parliament Hill in Ottawa , Ontario, on Wednesday, August 24, 2022. (Patrick Doyle/The Canadian Press via AP)

Credit: Patrick Doyle

Credit: Patrick Doyle

Combined ShapeCaption
The London Eye lit up in the colors of the Ukraine to mark their Independence Day in London, Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022. European leaders are pledging unwavering support for Ukraine as the war-torn country marks its Independence Day. The commemorations Wednesday coincide with the six-month milestone of Russia's invasion. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)

Credit: Alastair Grant

The London Eye lit up in the colors of the Ukraine to mark their Independence Day in London, Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022. European leaders are pledging unwavering support for Ukraine as the war-torn country marks its Independence Day. The commemorations Wednesday coincide with the six-month milestone of Russia's invasion. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)

Credit: Alastair Grant

Combined ShapeCaption
The London Eye lit up in the colors of the Ukraine to mark their Independence Day in London, Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022. European leaders are pledging unwavering support for Ukraine as the war-torn country marks its Independence Day. The commemorations Wednesday coincide with the six-month milestone of Russia's invasion. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)

Credit: Alastair Grant

Credit: Alastair Grant

Combined ShapeCaption
Ukraine nationals protest over children who have been killed in Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in front of the Russian Embassy in Mexico City, Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano)

Credit: Fernando Llano

Ukraine nationals protest over children who have been killed in Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in front of the Russian Embassy in Mexico City, Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano)

Credit: Fernando Llano

Combined ShapeCaption
Ukraine nationals protest over children who have been killed in Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in front of the Russian Embassy in Mexico City, Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano)

Credit: Fernando Llano

Credit: Fernando Llano

Combined ShapeCaption
The obelisk of the Place de la Concorde, with the Arc de Triomphe in background, is illuminated with the colors of Ukraine to mark six months into the war in Ukraine following its February 24, 2022 invasion by Russia, Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022 in Paris. (AP Photo/Aurelien Morissard)

Credit: Aurelien Morissard

The obelisk of the Place de la Concorde, with the Arc de Triomphe in background, is illuminated with the colors of Ukraine to mark six months into the war in Ukraine following its February 24, 2022 invasion by Russia, Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022 in Paris. (AP Photo/Aurelien Morissard)

Credit: Aurelien Morissard

Combined ShapeCaption
The obelisk of the Place de la Concorde, with the Arc de Triomphe in background, is illuminated with the colors of Ukraine to mark six months into the war in Ukraine following its February 24, 2022 invasion by Russia, Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022 in Paris. (AP Photo/Aurelien Morissard)

Credit: Aurelien Morissard

Credit: Aurelien Morissard

Combined ShapeCaption
Members of the Ukrainian community in Rome participate in a 'march for freedom', Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022, on Ukraine Independence Day. The march coincides with the six-month milestone of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)

Credit: Andrew Medichini

Members of the Ukrainian community in Rome participate in a 'march for freedom', Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022, on Ukraine Independence Day. The march coincides with the six-month milestone of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)

Credit: Andrew Medichini

Combined ShapeCaption
Members of the Ukrainian community in Rome participate in a 'march for freedom', Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022, on Ukraine Independence Day. The march coincides with the six-month milestone of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)

Credit: Andrew Medichini

Credit: Andrew Medichini

Combined ShapeCaption
In this handout photo taken from video released by the Russian Defense Ministry Press Service on Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022, Russian Malka artillery systems fire from an undisclosed location in Ukraine. (Russian Defense Ministry Press Service via AP)

Credit: Uncredited

In this handout photo taken from video released by the Russian Defense Ministry Press Service on Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022, Russian Malka artillery systems fire from an undisclosed location in Ukraine. (Russian Defense Ministry Press Service via AP)

Credit: Uncredited

Combined ShapeCaption
In this handout photo taken from video released by the Russian Defense Ministry Press Service on Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022, Russian Malka artillery systems fire from an undisclosed location in Ukraine. (Russian Defense Ministry Press Service via AP)

Credit: Uncredited

Credit: Uncredited

In Other News
1
Gov. Brian Kemp fights subpoena in Georgia election probe
2
Wild week for Peloton: Shares slide 13% after 20% spike
3
EXPLAINER: How do we know when a recession has begun?
4
Putin orders Russian military to beef up forces by 137,000
5
Fall books a broad mix of literary and commercial favorites
© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top