Russia says it's in sync with US, China, Pakistan on Taliban

At a wide-ranging press conference before delivering Russia’s speech at the U.N. General Assembly’s high-level meeting, Lavrov addressed issues ranging from efforts to get the United States to rejoin the 2015 nuclear deal with Iran to Russian mercenaries in Mali.

The United States has been pressing for Iran to resume nuclear negotiations, but Lavrov said it was then-President Donald Trump who pulled the U.S. out of the nuclear agreement, so to declare that “time is running out, anybody could say this — but not Washington.”

He said Russia would like to see the resumption of negotiations to restore the original agreement as soon as possible. But the leaders of Iran’s new government “are saying that they need at least a couple of weeks, and hopefully not more, to put together the negotiating team because they’ve had some staff changes,” he said.

Lavrov also defended the decision of the transitional government in Mali to hire a private Russian military company to help fight terrorists, saying it has a “legitimate” right to do so and the Russian government is not involved.

France has announced it is reducing its force fighting extremists in Mali and the region, Lavrov said. And in a stinging rebuke of their performance, he said, the French forces “should have been combating terrorists who have established a presence in Kidal (in northern Mali), but they didn’t manage to do that. And terrorists continue to reign in that area.”

Caption Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov addresses the 76th Session of the U.N. General Assembly at United Nations headquarters in New York, on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021. (Eduardo Munoz /Pool Photo via AP) Credit: EDUARDO MUNOZ Credit: EDUARDO MUNOZ

